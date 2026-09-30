Indian Coast Guard Evacuates Seafarer From Vessel Off Goa Coast

Medical Evacuation Off Goa Coast

The Indian Coast Guard carried out a medical evacuation of a 26-year-old Indian seafarer from the Panama-flagged merchant vessel HT Unite off the coast of Goa. The evacuation took place on Tuesday with the help of the Indian Coast Guard Ship Akshay.

“Swift Response. Precision in Action! @IndiaCoastGuard executed a seamless medical evacuation of a 26-year-old Indian national from the #Panama flagged merchant vessel HT Unite on 29 September 26 off the coast of #Goa,” the Indian Coast Guard stated on X.“Coordinated seamlessly by #ICG District HQs #Goa, the emergency response was swiftly executed by #IndianCoastGuard Ship Akshay. The patient was successfully brought to safety and transferred for immediate medical attention. This flawless operation stands as a testament to ICG's relentless commitment to safeguarding lives and delivering an immediate lifeline across the open seas,” the statement read.

Chemical Tanker Rescued Off Odisha Coast

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Coast Guard rescued a chemical tanker carrying 9,000 metric tonnes of palm oil and 23 crew members after it issued a distress call off Paradip coast in Odisha and was found in an unstable, tilting condition, the maritime security agency said.

In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said that ICGS Vishwast launched a“swift & decisive operation” after receiving the critical distress call from MT Seagull 9.“Averting a major disaster at sea! Following a critical distress call from MT Seagull 9 off #Paradip, #ICGS Vishwast launched a swift & decisive operation to rescue the unstable chemical tanker carrying 9,000 MT palm oil & 23 crew members,” the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard added its specialist Damage Control Team boarded the vessel while braving high-risk conditions and took several measures to stabilise the tilting tanker.“Braving high-risk conditions, the specialist Damage Control Team boarded the ship, deployed submersible pumps, de-flooded ballast tanks, and sealed damaged sea-pipelines to stabilize the tilting vessel,” it said. (ANI)

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