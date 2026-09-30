Shai Hope Surpasses Brian Lara, Becomes WI's 2Nd-Highest ODI Centurion

West Indies skipper Shai Hope went past legendary Brian Lara during the second West Indies ODI on Wednesday, becoming Men in Maroon's second-highest centurion in ODI cricket.

During the 2nd ODI against India at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium, Hope made 104 in 94 balls, with eight fours and three sixes at a strike rate of over 110. This is Hope's 20th ODI century in 157 ODIs, taking him past Lara, who scored 19 centuries in 295 ODIs from 1990-2007. The top century-getter for West Indies in ODIs is the 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle, who has scored 25 centuries in 298 ODIs spanning from 1999 to 2019.

Hope's impressive record in India

Some of Hope's best ODI cricket has come against India, especially on their home turf. In India, across 16 ODIs and 16 innings, Hope has made 857 runs at an average of 71.41 and a strike rate of over 76, including four centuries and three fifties, with the best score of 123*.

A consistent performer

This year in ODIs, Hope has scored 315 runs across nine matches and eight innings at an average of 45.00 and a strike rate of 89.74, including a century and two fifties.

In ODIs, Hope has been one of the format's most underrated servants, with 6,428 runs in 157 matches and 151 innings at an average of 50.21, including 20 centuries and 32 fifties and a best score of 170.

Match Summary: West Indies post mammoth total

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. Incrediblely paced centuries from John Campbell (101 in 68 balls, with nine fours and five sixes), Shai Hope (104 in 94 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Amir Jangoo (114 in 77 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) took WI to their highest ODI total ever, of 405/7. Gurnoor Brar (2/96), debutant Auqib Nabi (0/84 in 8.5 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/75) were thrashed by WI batters. Kuldeep Yadav (2/65) delivered the best among bowlers. (ANI)

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