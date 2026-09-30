BJD Reiterates Demand For CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation, Removal

BJD Demands CEC's Resignation, Cites Odisha Irregularities

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra on Wednesday reiterated the party's demand for the resignation and removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid the row over the Election Commision. Patra also raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Odisha.

"There are two major issues on which the Biju Janata Dal's stance is clear. Our leader, the party president Naveen Patnaik, has made it clear that the way differences between the Election Commissioners have come out openly, one thing is certain: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar should resign, and he should be removed... In Odisha, numerous problems have arisen regarding the SIR. This is a completely failed process... Whenever we raised concerns about this and filed complaints about irregularities, no action was taken," he told ANI.

He alleged that the party's complaints over the state's SIR had gone unheard. "In Odisha, numerous problems have arisen regarding the SIR. This is a completely failed process. Whenever we raised concerns about this and filed complaints about irregularities, no action was taken," Patra said.

INDIA Bloc Plans Nationwide Protests

He was responding to a question about the INDIA bloc coordination meeting held in Delhi. The BJD's demand aligns with the stance taken by the INDIA bloc, which held a three-and-a-half-hour coordination meeting in the national capital on Wednesday.

After the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had announced a series of protests against the Election Commission and alleged threats to democratic institutions, saying opposition parties would work together in a coordinated manner.

Kharge said discussions continued for nearly three-and-a-half hours, with leaders from various parties sharing their views and agreeing to fight together. "Discussions continued for around three-and-a-half hours. Many leaders expressed their views. Uddhav Thackeray ji and Hemant Soren ji also shared their views. Everyone has decided to fight together in a united manner," Kharge said.

He announced a nationwide protest programme, saying that INDIA bloc leaders would hold a "Save Democracy March" at the district level from October 2 to October 8. He further said that opposition MPs would march to the Election Commission on October 6, while opposition leaders would meet President Droupadi Murmu in the second week of October to raise concerns over alleged institutional issues

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing the press conference, said that the opposition would continue to protest till Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns. She also demanded PM Modi's resignation.

Addressing the INDIA bloc, Kharge said India's democratic system was built on the principle of“one person, one vote, one value” and alleged that the principle was facing a serious threat.“Today, that principle is facing a serious threat. Across the country, citizens and political parties are raising grave concerns about the functioning of the Election Commission,” Kharge said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)