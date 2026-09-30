Campbell, Hope, Jangoo Tons Power West Indies To 405/7 Vs India

Riding on majestic centuries from John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo, West Indies produced a stunning batting display to post a massive 405/7 in their 50 overs against India in the second ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Campbell took the attack to the Indian bowlers during the powerplay, setting the tone for a sensational century. Captain Hope made the most of two dropped catches to bring up a hundred of his own, before Amir Jangoo stole the spotlight with a breathtaking acceleration, racing from 59 off 54 balls to his century in just 70 deliveries.

Trio of Centuries Propels West Indies

Campbell set the tone with an explosive 101 off 68 balls, smashing nine fours and five sixes. His aggressive knock provided West Indies with a flying start. Captain Shai Hope then anchored the innings with a composed 104 off 94 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes, while Amir Jangoo added further momentum with a fluent 114 off 77 balls, laced with 13 fours and three sixes.

The three centuries put West Indies in a commanding position, with the visitors maintaining a high scoring rate throughout the innings.

Indian Bowlers Struggle Under Pressure

For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with 2/65, while the hosts managed to claim seven wickets but struggled to contain the West Indies batters.

Indian pacers Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi and Gurnoor Brar were taken to the cleaners as the West Indies batters kept the pressure on.

Even Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav struggled to make an impact, with the spinners finally finding breakthroughs only towards the end of the innings.

West Indies eventually finished on 405/7 in 50 overs, setting India a daunting target of 406 in the second ODI. The three-match series continues with India chasing a massive total in Guwahati. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)