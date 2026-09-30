Live-In Couple Sells Their Month-Old Baby For Rs 1.2 Lakh, Infant Resold Multiple Times

A nearly one-month-old baby was allegedly sold for Rs 1.2 lakh by a live-in couple in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The infant was passed through several hands and eventually taken to Hyderabad. According to police officials, the child has since been rescued and placed in an orphanage in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Seven people, including the baby's parents, have been arrested in connection with the alleged sale and resale of the child. The parents bought gold and mobile phones after selling the baby.

Mother approaches police after baby is taken away

According to police, the baby was born on July 5. The mother later approached the police, alleging that Kaushalya Pawar and her daughter, Seema Reshwal, took the child away on August 7.

The mother alleged that the two women pressured her and her live-in partner into signing papers and accepting Rs 1.2 lakh in cash. Following her complaint, a case was registered at Mukundwadi police station on September 23.

Investigating officer Hareshwar Ghuge said the parents work as labourers and are in a live-in relationship. Police alleged that after receiving the money, the couple bought two mobile phones costing around Rs 25,000 and gold worth Rs 62,000.

Baby sold multiple times

Police said Kaushalya knew the baby's mother because the two women had worked together. The investigation found that the infant was allegedly sold several more times after the first transaction.

Seema allegedly sold the baby to a woman named Sangita Awhad for Rs 2.7 lakh. Sangita then allegedly handed the child to Suresh Guntuka from Telangana's Jagtial district for Rs 3.5 lakh.

Police said Kaushalya allegedly kept Rs 1.1 lakh from the Rs 1.5 lakh difference, while Seema received Rs 40,000. The two allegedly used the money to clear debts.

Baby reaches Hyderabad

Suresh allegedly took the infant to Hyderabad and handed the child to a female relative. Police said he received Rs 3.5 lakh for acting as a facilitator.

The woman who received the baby reportedly runs a garment business and had been trying to have a child but could not conceive despite undergoing treatment.

Police said she became attached to the infant but had obtained the child through an illegal arrangement.

"She just chose the wrong path to get the baby," investigating officer Ghuge told news agency PTI.

Seven arrested in infant sale case

The seven arrested people include the live-in couple, Kaushalya, Seema, Sangita, Suresh and the woman in Hyderabad. Police said they had not found evidence linking any of the accused to other similar cases.

The rescued baby has been placed in an orphanage in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The district Child Welfare Committee will decide the next course of action regarding the infant.

(With inputs from agencies)