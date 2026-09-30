IND Vs WI: Shai Hope's 20Th ODI Century Underlines His Status As West Indies' Batting Mainstay

West Indies ODI captain Shai Hope delivered a masterclass performance in the second ODI of the three-match series at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, September 30.

Walking out to bat after opener Keacy Carty's dismissal at 37/1, Shai Hope formed a crucial 110-run partnership for the second wicket with John Campbell (101) before building a solid 182-run stand for the third wicket with Amir Jangoo (114) to help the West Indies post a total of 405/7 in 50 overs and set an imposing 406-run target for India to chase.

Hope, who scored just 12 off 11 balls in the first ODI against India, regained his form and played a brilliant knock of 104 off 94 balls, including 8 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 110.64, marking his 20th century in the 50-over format at the international level.

Also Read:Campbell, Hope, Jangoo tons power West Indies to 405/7 vs India

20 ODI centuries and Counting

Making his ODI debut for the West Indies against Sri Lanka in November 2016, at a time when the team was searching desperately for stability at the top of the order, Shai Hope has steadily transformed himself into the bedrock of Caribbean batting

Following the retirement of West Indies batting giants, including Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels and Dwayne Bravo, the right-hander batter accepted the mantle of responsibility with quiet pose with quiet poise, anchoring innings after innings and proving to be the ultimate beacon of dependability in a volatile era of white-ball cricket.

CENTURY BY SHAI HOPE AGAINST INDIA. - One of the most remarkable knocks by the captain in India, he's one of the finest ever of West Indies cricket in ODIs. twitter/KiKIcI2iDI

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 30, 2026

Scoring his first ODI century against Zimbabwe, Shai Hope went on to score centuries against 11 nations, with four against India followed by Bangladesh, against whom he registered three tons, underlining his remarkable consistency across conditions and opposition.

The Barbadian maestro has accumulated two centuries apiece against England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, while also reaching the three-figure mark against South Africa, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, Ireland, Nepal, and New Zealand. Shai Hope's consistency in ODI cricket has apparently revived the West Indies' hopes of finding a dependable batting mainstay.

4 Vs India*.3 Vs Bangladesh.2 Vs England.2 Vs Sri Lanka.2 Vs Pakistan.1 Vs South Africa.1 Vs Afghanistan.1 Vs Zimbabwe.1 Vs Netherlands. 1 Vs Ireland.1 Vs Nepal.1 Vs New Zealand.20 HUNDREDS NOW FOR SHAI HOPE - THE MOST CONSISTENT... twitter/QZzLxCLgra

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 30, 2026

The current West Indies ODI squad touring India has a total of 26 ODI centuries, of which Shai Hope single-handedly accounts for a staggering 20 tons, highlighting how heavily the batting lineup relies on its talismanic leader to post competitive totals on the international stage. In fact, Hope is the only second West Indies batter after Chris Gayle to score 20 or ODI centuries.

'He Is Unstoppable': Fans React As Shai Hope Smashes 20th ODI Ton

Shai Hope's consistency and 20th ODI century have sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising the West Indies captain for his remarkable knock and calling him one of the most underrated batters in modern ODI cricket.

Taking to their X handles, many fans hailed Hope's remarkable consistency, while some praised his captaincy knock and others highlighted his status as one of the West Indies' most dependable ODI batters. Another section of fans went a step further, comparing Hope's ODI achievements with some of the West Indies' greatest batters.

A few fans even drew comparisons between Hope and legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara, while others labelled him the 'most underrated' ODI batter of the modern era.

CENTURY BY SHAI HOPE AGAINST INDIA. - One of the most remarkable knocks by the captain in India, he's one of the finest ever of West Indies cricket in ODIs.

- Dilip sharma (@Dilipsh49755632) September 30, 2026

Brilliant captaincy batting by Sai hope, He shows why he is the best player for Odi and Test match player. @mufaddal_vohra

- Anshu Singh (@Imanshucric) September 30, 2026

He is unstoppable

- Anand (@anandxind) September 30, 2026

Yes, he has been the most consistent player in ODI cricket for the WI in the last decade.

- Hardik jain (@HarshitJai61226) September 30, 2026

Hope isn't just collecting hundreds, he's doing it as wicketkeeper and captain. Six of his ODI tons came as captain, all while keeping, level with Dhoni at the time an underrated gem of player.

- Suraj (@MindToMetric) September 30, 2026

His consistency is his best attribute

- The Indian Commentator (@TheIndCom) September 30, 2026

So Hope > Lara in ODI Format?? Ruthvik LUGER(P08) ❤️‍ (@NDevotee9999) September 30, 2026

West Indies one of the Best batter Shai hope Saber (@imSaber0204) September 30, 2026

The most underrated batter of ODIs

- Phunsuk Wangdu (@Phunsukwangduji) September 30, 2026

Most underrated odi player of modern era is Sai Hope.

- Robot at Rajputana Rifles (@cricrifle1857) September 30, 2026

100 of pure class from Shai Hope

- HIMANI (@himanii_68) September 30, 2026

In his ODI career, Shai Hope has amassed 6428 runs, including 20 centuries and 32 fifties, at an average of 50.21 in 157 matches.

Also Read:Shai Hope surpasses Brian Lara, becomes WI's 2nd-highest ODI centurion