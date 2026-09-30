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Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Leave Thousands Without Power in Ireland
(MENAFN) Around 18,000 homes and businesses across Ireland were left without electricity Wednesday as strong winds and heavy rainfall caused widespread disruption.
Power provider ESB Networks said repair teams were working to restore electricity, with the southern and southwestern parts of the country among the areas most affected by the severe weather.
The company advised customers to monitor its website for the latest information on outages and expected restoration times.
Additional heavy showers and thunderstorms were forecast for parts of Munster in southern Ireland.
Elsewhere, weather conditions were expected to alternate between periods of sunshine and rain, with the day forecast to remain generally bright and cool, according to weather reports.
Temperatures were expected to range from 14C to 18C (57F to 64F).
Authorities urged residents in affected areas to exercise caution while traveling and remain prepared for further weather-related disruptions.
Power provider ESB Networks said repair teams were working to restore electricity, with the southern and southwestern parts of the country among the areas most affected by the severe weather.
The company advised customers to monitor its website for the latest information on outages and expected restoration times.
Additional heavy showers and thunderstorms were forecast for parts of Munster in southern Ireland.
Elsewhere, weather conditions were expected to alternate between periods of sunshine and rain, with the day forecast to remain generally bright and cool, according to weather reports.
Temperatures were expected to range from 14C to 18C (57F to 64F).
Authorities urged residents in affected areas to exercise caution while traveling and remain prepared for further weather-related disruptions.
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