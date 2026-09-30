403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Overnight Russian, Ukrainian Strikes Kill Civilians
(MENAFN) At least four people were killed in Russian attacks on Kyiv and the surrounding region overnight, while a Ukrainian drone strike left one person dead in Russia’s Bryansk region, officials said Wednesday.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said three people lost their lives and six others were injured in attacks targeting the Ukrainian capital.
In Vyshgorod, a residential building was destroyed during the strikes. Emergency workers searching the wreckage found a child born in 2012 trapped beneath the debris.
“Rescuers tried to save the child. Unfortunately, it was not possible to save her,” emergency services said in a statement.
Following the attacks, heavy smog covered parts of Kyiv as smoke and soot from earlier strikes remained near the surface because of calm weather conditions and an anticyclone, authorities said.
Residents were urged to keep their windows shut as a precaution.
Ukraine said its air defense systems intercepted or suppressed five ballistic missiles and 155 drones during the overnight attacks, including Shahed and Gerbera drones.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces carried out strikes using ground-launched precision weapons and attack drones against a communications center in Kyiv, energy facilities in the surrounding area and infrastructure at the port of Izmail in the Odesa region.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said three people lost their lives and six others were injured in attacks targeting the Ukrainian capital.
In Vyshgorod, a residential building was destroyed during the strikes. Emergency workers searching the wreckage found a child born in 2012 trapped beneath the debris.
“Rescuers tried to save the child. Unfortunately, it was not possible to save her,” emergency services said in a statement.
Following the attacks, heavy smog covered parts of Kyiv as smoke and soot from earlier strikes remained near the surface because of calm weather conditions and an anticyclone, authorities said.
Residents were urged to keep their windows shut as a precaution.
Ukraine said its air defense systems intercepted or suppressed five ballistic missiles and 155 drones during the overnight attacks, including Shahed and Gerbera drones.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces carried out strikes using ground-launched precision weapons and attack drones against a communications center in Kyiv, energy facilities in the surrounding area and infrastructure at the port of Izmail in the Odesa region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment