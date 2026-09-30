Bp Expands Gas Reinjection Capacity On Central Azeri

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)bp has successfully completed the Central Azeri Gas Expansion (CAGE) project, increasing gas reinjection capacity on the Central Azeri platform by 20% to help maximize recovery from existing wells.

According to bp, the project commenced offshore execution in January 2026 and was completed safely and ahead of schedule in September. It involved upgrades to the platform's four existing gas injection compressors, including the replacement of compressor cartridges and auxiliary equipment. The work was carried out during live platform operations, without the need for a plant outage or additional flaring.

The project also included modifications to compressor suction manifold piping to support gas injection capacity increase and enhance operational flexibility. These activities were carried out during the Central Azeri platform's planned maintenance programme (turnaround - TAR) in August, followed by completion of all post-modification activities.

The CAGE project is expected to strengthen reservoir management and supports efforts to maximize recovery and sustain long-term production from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field.

Will be updated