Qosina Supports Medtech Collaboration As Sponsor Of The 2026 MPO Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ronkonkoma, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qosina, a global partner supplying components, custom solutions and regulatory services for the medical device and life sciences industries, is proud to sponsor the 2026 MPO Summit, taking place October 7–8 at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The MPO Summit brings together medical device OEMs, suppliers, contract manufacturers and industry professionals for two days of education, networking and discussions focused on the evolving medical device manufacturing landscape. This year's program will explore key industry topics including supplier partnerships, supply chain resilience and regulatory and manufacturing challenges.

“The MPO Summit creates an important opportunity to exchange ideas with industry professionals and discuss the challenges manufacturers are navigating today,” said Lee Pochter, CEO of Qosina.“We are proud to support an event that encourages collaboration and brings together organizations working to advance medical device development.”

As a sponsor, Qosina will highlight its extensive portfolio of stock components, custom solutions and regulatory services. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with Qosina representatives about their sourcing needs, supply chain challenges and regulatory requirements while exploring solutions that support medical device development and manufacturing.

Attendees are invited to visit Qosina at Table 40 during the 2026 MPO Summit to meet the team and discuss their upcoming projects.

About Qosina

Qosina is a leading global partner supplying components, custom solutions and regulatory services for the medical device and life sciences industries. With over 45 years of experience, Qosina offers one of the world's largest selections of stock components-including connectors, fittings, valves, tubing and other critical parts-to help companies accelerate innovation and reduce time to market. In addition to its extensive catalog, Qosina provides regulatory, custom sourcing, molding and assembly solutions. Headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York, with a European office in Milan, Italy, Qosina serves customers worldwide with a commitment to quality, compliance and innovation.

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