Mark-Taylor Consulting Launches The Academy, Expanding Training And Workforce Development Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Established multifamily training platform brings professional development, certifications and operational resources to organizations across industries

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark-Taylor Consulting officially launches The Academy, a national training and workforce development platform providing skills-based instruction, professional development and industry-recognized certifications.

Built from more than four decades of multifamily operating experience, The Academy brings Mark-Taylor's established internal training model to the broader business community, helping companies strengthen employee capability, operational consistency and workforce readiness.







“For generations, Mark-Taylor has believed the best investment we can make is in people,” said Mark-Taylor Chief Executive Officer John Carlson.“The Academy is the next evolution of that commitment, creating a bridge between education, technology and the capabilities organizations will require to navigate what comes next. Our ambition is bigger than multifamily: To help organizations across industries invest in their people as intentionally as they invest in their most critical business priorities.”

The Academy enters the market with more than 3,000 industry professionals trained, 460+ course options and a library of 385 standard operating procedures (SOPs). Certification opportunities include Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) 10, OSHA 30, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and National Apartment Association credentials.

Curriculum covers safety and compliance, leasing and administration, service and maintenance, leadership and professional development, with customized solutions available. Courses are offered in person, live online, on demand, and through downloadable content to support clients nationwide.

“Effective training starts with understanding what a business needs from its people,” said Director of Brand & People Excellence, Shelene Romane.“This flexible model connects learning directly to those objectives, giving employees practical, relevant skills they can put to work immediately.”

From individual development to customized and portfolio-wide programs, The Academy provides a scalable approach to building the skills and capabilities businesses rely on to perform and grow.

As The Academy expands Mark-Taylor Consulting's offerings, it joins a growing suite of services that includes The Agency for integrated marketing, communications and creative strategy, as well as pre-development and centralization expertise.

To learn more about The Academy, visit .

About Mark-Taylor Companies

Established in 1985, Mark-Taylor Companies is a privately held, Arizona-based consultant, developer, owner, and investment manager of multifamily communities. The company ranks as the largest apartment developer in Arizona's history, the second largest owner of rental communities in the state and is the investment manager for more than 40,000 units.

Learn more about Mark-Taylor, its Arizona and Nevada communities, and what makes the organization a premier specialized multifamily management firm by visiting .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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