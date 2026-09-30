The Hawk Has Landed In Universityrosedale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Long-time community leader Terri Hawkes is emerging as the new City Council candidate to watch

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the City Councillor for University–Rosedale announced last month that she would run in a different ward, attention quickly turned to who would become the candidate to watch.

For many observers, Terri Hawkes is emerging as that candidate. A long-time University–Rosedale resident, Hawkes registered on May 1, the first day nominations opened, and has spent the months since knocking on doors and speaking directly with residents across the ward. Her campaign has already opened a storefront office at Brunswick and Bloor and is attracting new volunteers and donors.









“I have heard from thousands of residents who believe we can do better,” said Hawkes.“That is why I'm running: to give residents an independent, non-partisan voice at City Hall and make sure their concerns are heard.”

On September 9, more than 40 prominent local community leaders gathered at the Toronto home of former senator Jerry Grafstein for a fundraiser for Hawkes.

“I was delighted to receive the support of Senator Grafstein, as well as former Progressive Conservative Prime Minister Joe Clark,” said Hawkes.

Here is what they had to say:

The Honourable Jerry Grafstein :“Terri Hawkes is an energetic and shining light offering hope for much-needed change in Toronto's City Council. Terri will be a community servant who LISTENS, COMMUNICATES and COLLABORATES with residents, businesses and stakeholders. She gets things done. And she's not beholden to the mayor or any political party! I am delighted to introduce a fresh, smart, practical, independent voice for City Hall.”









The Right Honourable Joe Clark, PC, CC :“In the four decades I have known Terri, she has carried the Hawkes family code of integrity in public service, as did her father, Jim Hawkes, MP and Chief Government Whip. She is intelligent, principled, and driven to make every community she lives in better. She has the life experience and proven skills that make her the best choice in this election. Terri Hawkes has my enthusiastic support in her run for Toronto City Councillor in University–Rosedale.”

Hawkes is a Toronto arts entrepreneur with a successful international career as a producer, screenwriter and actor in television, film and anime. She holds both a Master of Arts degree and a Master of Fine Arts degree.

“My education and business experience have taught me how to find creative, cost-effective solutions and get things done with tight timelines–skills desperately needed on City Council,” Hawkes said.

“If you are a homeowner, tenant, senior, youth, or, as Terri says, an 'in-betweener' who cares about our environment and wise spending, Terri Hawkes is your champion,” said Bob Barnett, a long-time community leader, architect and escarpment conservationist.

“In my years of community advocacy, I have worked extensively with Terri and have witnessed her strong record of bringing people together for positive change and standing up at City Hall for safe, mobile, liveable, green and affordable neighbourhoods,” said Elizabeth Sisam, who was an AVP of Planning at both the University of Toronto and Harvard University, as well as a member of the Toronto Preservation Board and Friends of Queen's Park North.

“Instead of labels or political camps, Terri is a strong independent non-partisan voice who is only interested in what works for our Ward and City,” said Henry Wiercinski, LLB, a retired corporate lawyer and long-time resident of The Annex.“Based on my community work with Terri, I know her to be a great listener who works collaboratively with people from different perspectives in finding effective solutions.”

The list of community leaders supporting Hawkes continues to grow and includes:

Chriss Bogert. Educational leader and Vice Principal of the University of Toronto's Dr. Eric Jackman Institute of Child Study Laboratory School. She is also Past President and Board Member of the International Association of Laboratory Schools.

William Crossland. President & CEO, Thermal Energy International and a member of the Investment Committee of The Atmospheric Fund.

Anne Fitzgerald. Former Board Chair, Outward Bound Canada; former Director, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television and former Chief Legal Officer, EVP Real Estate & Corporate Secretary, Cineplex Inc.

Brydon Gombay. Ed.D. in Community Psychology and member of Toronto Quakers Monthly Meeting, working to help refugees and the unhoused in Toronto.

Lola Rasminsky. Member of the Order of Canada. Founder of the Avenue Road Arts School, VIBE Arts, Beyond the Box and the Arts Access Fund.

For more information, please visit or contact William Crossland at ....

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: