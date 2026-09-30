Spectrotel And Airespring Announce Closing Of Merger, Bringing Together Scale, Intelligence, And Network Control

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The combined company creates a differentiated managed network services platform built to meet the evolving demands of distributed and global enterprises

NEPTUNE, N.J., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrotel Holding, LLC (“Spectrotel” or the“Company”), a provider of managed network services and connectivity solutions, today announced the completion of its previously announced merger with AireSpring, a provider of global connectivity, managed services and network infrastructure solutions. The transaction brings together two channel-focused companies with complementary capabilities across managed networking, connectivity and communications.

Spectrotel's experience supporting complex, distributed enterprises is now paired with AireSpring's nationwide facilities-based fiber network, geo-redundant voice infrastructure and global connectivity capabilities. Together, these complementary strengths establish a broader operating platform spanning enterprise, mid-market and SMB customers, including organizations with multi-location and global requirements.

Backed by Charlesbank Capital Partners, the newly merged organization also benefits from continued investment by Grain Management, while members of the Lonstein family, AireSpring's founders, remain significant minority investors.

“The market is moving beyond buying connectivity and individual technology solutions toward something much more strategic - enterprises want a partner that can take accountability for how their network performs and the outcomes it delivers,” said Ross Artale, Chief Executive Officer of Spectrotel.“Merging Spectrotel and AireSpring gives us the scale, network control, global reach and expertise to meet that expectation. This combination accelerates our ability to anticipate issues earlier, reduce complexity for customers and define what the next generation of managed network services should deliver for customers and our channel partners.”

"Spectrotel and AireSpring have each earned the trust of enterprises and channel partners by delivering reliable network performance at scale,” said Mike McGuire, Managing Director at Charlesbank.“Our investment reflects years of thematic work in this market and conviction in the growing demand for managed network services. Together, we believe these two companies have the technology, talent and scale to deliver even more for customers, and we look forward to partnering with Ross, the management team and Grain to accelerate that work.”

With the merger closed, Spectrotel and AireSpring will move forward as a single organization – integrating networks, teams and infrastructure to deliver on a single platform. Customer and partner relationships remain central to that effort, with a focus on maintaining service continuity while expanding access to the combined organization's portfolio, expertise and network capabilities.

Leadership and Organization

The company has established an executive leadership team designed to unite the experience, capabilities and perspectives of both organizations and lead its next phase of growth. Ross Artale will continue as Chief Executive Officer, with Russ Shipley, formerly Chief Operating Officer of AireSpring, serving as Chief Operating Officer. Terri Vaccarino, currently Senior Vice President of Product & Marketing at Spectrotel, will become Chief Marketing Officer. Adam Siskind will continue as Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Patel as Chief Technology Officer and Gabe Sette as Chief Revenue Officer. Together, the leadership team will be responsible for bringing the strengths of Spectrotel and AireSpring together and executing the company's strategy as one organization.

Transaction

The merger was first announced on April 23, 2026. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Advisors

Moelis & Company LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Spectrotel, Charlesbank, and Grain. Gibson Dunn served as legal counsel to Spectrotel and Grain, while Latham & Watkins and Wilkinson Barker Knauer served as legal counsel to Charlesbank. Bank Street Group LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Alston & Bird as legal counsel to AireSpring in connection with this transaction.

About Spectrotel

Spectrotel is redefining Managed Network Services by raising the service bar-advancing network management from reactive and proactive approaches to predictive and prescriptive strategies. Our technology-enabled, service-exceeding solutions leverage automation, AI-driven intelligence, and human expertise to reduce downtime, minimize service degradation, and strengthen communication platforms. From SD-WAN and SASE to cloud connectivity and advanced security, Spectrotel provides seamless, scalable, and fully managed solutions that empower businesses to focus on growth while we ensure their networks run with maximum performance and resilience.

For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

About AireSpring

AireSpring is a global managed network services provider delivering connectivity, networking, and security solutions to enterprises in more than 190 countries via contracts with more than 265 carriers and ISPs. Operating through a 100% channel-exclusive model, AireSpring provides a comprehensive portfolio including managed global connectivity, SD-WAN, SASE, enterprise mobility, and unified communications. Its AI-powered IT service management platform, AIreCONTROL, provides single pane of glass visibility, automation, and lifecycle management across complex, multi-vendor networks. For more information, visit airespring.com or follow AireSpring on Linkedin.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Founded in 1998, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a leading middle-market private investment firm with approximately $24 billion of assets under management as of 6/30/26. Drawing on nearly three decades of experience and sector insights, the firm takes a thematic approach to investing across its target sectors: business and consumer services, healthcare, industrials and technology & technology infrastructure. Charlesbank partners with talented management teams to help businesses unlock value and accelerate growth, with a focus on long-term value creation. The firm provides flexible capital through its complementary private equity and credit strategies, which collaborate closely to harness the firm's collective insights, resources, and network. Charlesbank has offices in Boston and New York. For more information, visit charlesbank.com or follow Charlesbank on LinkedIn.

About Grain Management

Founded in 2007, Grain Management is a leading global investment firm. We believe broadband and digital infrastructure are foundational to the tech-enabled transformation occurring across all industries and facets of society. Our global team of seasoned and diverse professionals share a collective passion for the power of connectivity to strengthen communities and unlock human potential for all.

We specialize in digital infrastructure and are a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry. Our unique combination of sector knowledge, experience as operators, and disciplined analytical approach guide our differentiated investment strategy across fiber networks, data centers, wireless spectrum, cell towers, as well as managed and infrastructure services.

For more information visit graingp.com.

Media Contact:

Terri Vaccarino

Chief Marketing Officer

Spectrotel, Inc.

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+1.732.345.7917

Prosek Partners (Charlesbank)

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