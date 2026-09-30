CELH CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Celsius Holdings Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On November 3, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Celsius Holdings between February 21, 2025 and June 3, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Celsius Holdings, Inc. (“Celsius Holdings” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CELH) and reminds investors of the November 3, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) Defendants' products failed to adequately disclose the cardiac risks of consuming Alani Nu products; (ii) by marketing Alani Nu drinks to consumers under the age of 18, the Company was marketing its products to individuals who were particularly susceptible to known health risks posed by those products; (iii) the foregoing created a non-speculative risk that Alani Nu consumers would suffer potentially fatal adverse health events; (iv) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on the Company's business and reputation; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 9, 2026, NBC News and local news outlet MyRGV reported that the family of 17-year old Texas cheerleader Larissa Rodriguez had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against distributors of Alani Nu, alleging that Rodriguez died from an enlarged heart caused by drinking Alani Nu energy drinks and that the drinks "had inadequate warnings about the serious cardiac risks" of drinking Alani Nu. On this news, Celsius's stock price fell $1.52 per share, or 4.18%, to close at $34.86 per share on April 10, 2026.

On June 4, 2026, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into Celsius over concerns that its high-caffeine energy drinks are being marketed to children and teens, specifically examining whether Celsius and its Alani Nu subsidiary had violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by misrepresenting the safety of their products. On news of the investigation, Celsius's stock price fell $2.26 per share, or 7.53%, to close at $27.75 per share on June 4, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Celsius Holdings's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Celsius Holdings class action, go to /CELH call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Celsius Holdings Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Celsius Holdings securities fraud lawsuit about?

A securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) on behalf of investors who purchased the company's securities during the Class Period. The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that Alani Nu products did not adequately warn consumers of cardiac risks associated with their consumption, and that the company allegedly marketed those products to individuals under the age of 18 who were particularly susceptible to those known health risks. The complaint further alleges that these undisclosed facts created a non-speculative risk that Alani Nu consumers could suffer potentially fatal adverse health events. On April 9, 2026, news reports emerged about a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a 17-year-old Texas cheerleader who allegedly died from an enlarged heart attributed to Alani Nu consumption, causing Celsius's stock to decline approximately 4.18%. The allegations were compounded on June 4, 2026, when the Texas Attorney General announced an investigation into whether Celsius and its Alani Nu subsidiary violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by misrepresenting product safety, causing a further stock decline of approximately 7.53%.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) on the NASDAQ exchange between February 21, 2025 and June 3, 2026, inclusive, may be eligible to participate in this class action lawsuit. Eligibility to participate is not limited to those who apply to serve as lead plaintiff; any investor who purchased Celsius Holdings securities during the Class Period and suffered losses may potentially share in any recovery obtained. Investors are encouraged to review their trading records to determine whether their purchases fall within the defined Class Period. Those with questions about their eligibility are encouraged to consult with counsel to evaluate their options.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative who serves on behalf of all class members and plays an active role in overseeing the litigation, including working with counsel to direct the prosecution of the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, any member of the proposed class may move the court for appointment as lead plaintiff, and the court generally appoints the movant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought who also satisfies applicable legal requirements. The deadline to file a motion for appointment as lead plaintiff is the lead plaintiff deadline applicable to this case, and investors wishing to be considered for this role must act before that date. Importantly, investors are not required to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in order to participate in the lawsuit or to share in any monetary recovery that may result. Those interested in the lead plaintiff role are encouraged to consult with qualified securities litigation counsel promptly to allow sufficient time to prepare and file the necessary motion.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Celsius Holdings securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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