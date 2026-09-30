Cyabra Accepted Into USSOCOM's SOF RACER Consortium, Opening A Direct Pathway To Special Operations Requirements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Membership extends Cyabra's U.S. public sector momentum as demand for narrative intelligence grows across government and defense

New York, NY, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYAB) (“Cyabra” or the“Company”), an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered platform that helps governments and enterprises detect coordinated manipulation and protect digital trust, today announced that it has been accepted as a member of the Special Operations Forces Rapid Acquisition Consortium for Emerging Requirements (SOF RACER). Launched by the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology and Logistics directorate in partnership with GovSignals Inc., SOF RACER provides commercial companies and defense contractors with an accelerated mechanism to respond to USSOCOM technology requirements and compete for potential awards.

Special operations forces increasingly work in information environments where manipulated content, inauthentic accounts, and AI-generated media can shape perception before facts are established. Cyabra delivers what it calls narrative open-source intelligence, which reveals who is driving a narrative and how it is being amplified. Its AI-powered narrative intelligence platform analyzes publicly available information to detect inauthentic activity, bot networks, and coordinated influence campaigns in real time across major social and digital platforms. Authenticity scoring, actor and network analysis, and evidence-based reporting support operational decision-making, helping government and defense customers distinguish genuine public sentiment from manufactured amplification and identify foreign influence operations.

“The information environment is now part of the operational picture, and teams need to know quickly whether what they are seeing online is real or engineered,” said Dan Brahmy, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cyabra.“SOF RACER puts Cyabra's narrative intelligence within reach of the special operations community, where distinguishing organic discourse from coordinated manipulation, and having the evidence to prove it, matters most.”

SOF RACER is an Other Transaction consortium that allows USSOCOM to issue requirements to a standing base of members and evaluate short solutions briefs in place of full proposals, compressing the time from requirement to award. As a member, Cyabra is eligible to respond to applicable USSOCOM requirements and compete for potential awards through the SOF RACER process.

This membership is the latest step in Cyabra's U.S. public sector expansion. The Company's collaboration with Carahsoft Technology Corp. makes its platform available to government agencies through a network of reseller partners and contract vehicles. In August 2026, Keith E. Noble, Ph.D., a former senior national intelligence officer who built and directed intelligence enterprises at the Central Intelligence Agency's Open-Source Center, joined Cyabra as Vice President of U.S. Government Sales.

“In open-source intelligence, the hardest question is rarely what is being said online. It is whether the activity is authentic, and whether it is coordinated,” said Dr. Noble.“Narrative open-source intelligence is built to answer those questions with evidence, and we look forward to engaging with the SOF RACER community and responding to USSOCOM opportunities as they are issued.”

About Cyabra

Cyabra is an AI-powered narrative intelligence company that helps national security and defense organizations, government agencies, brands, communications agencies, and global enterprises restore trust and authenticity online by analyzing manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors. The platform helps teams understand who is operating, how activity is amplified, and where coordinated activity is shaping perception, translating evidence into clear mitigation steps. By reducing ambiguity and misdirected response, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding Cyabra's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Cyabra's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including“may,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“will,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“predict,”“plan,”“targets,”“projects,”“could,”“would,”“continue,”“forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses benefits, advantages and capabilities of its platform, opportunities available to the Company as a SOF RACER member, the Company's ability to compete for or obtain awards through SOF RACER and the Company's U.S. public sector expansion. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Cyabra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cyabra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.