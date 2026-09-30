Animal Model - Global Strategic Business Report: Market Size To Surge To $3.6 Billion By 2032 As CRISPR Disrupts R&D - Benchmark Charles River, Biocytogen, Crown Bioscience, Cyagen And The Jackson Laboratory

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Animal Model - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal model market was estimated at US$2.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$3.6 billion by 2032, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. Market expansion is being supported by rising investment in biomedical research, growing demand for novel therapeutics and continued innovation in genetic engineering, oncology, immunology, infectious disease research and drug development.

Animal Model Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Increasing rates of cancer, diabetes, neurodegenerative disorders and other chronic diseases are strengthening demand for animal models in preclinical research. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies rely on these models to evaluate therapeutic safety, efficacy and biological responses before advancing drug candidates into human clinical trials. Regulatory requirements established by agencies including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency continue to reinforce the role of preclinical testing within the global drug development pipeline.

Growth in personalized medicine, biologics and gene therapy is also increasing demand for genetically modified and humanized animal models. These research platforms support the investigation of specific genetic conditions and are generating new opportunities across oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, regenerative medicine and toxicology.

Technology Innovation Reshapes Preclinical Research

Advances in biotechnology and genetic engineering are enabling the development of increasingly precise animal models. CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing capabilities allow researchers to create models with targeted genetic characteristics and examine the influence of individual genes on disease progression and treatment response.

Artificial intelligence and data analytics are improving the collection and assessment of physiological and behavioral data, helping research organizations enhance study accuracy and reproducibility. Meanwhile, 3D bioprinting, organ-on-chip systems, in vitro platforms and computer-based simulations are complementing conventional animal research. These technologies are supporting more efficient study designs while addressing growing expectations for ethical and responsible research practices.

Market Challenges and Emerging Opportunities

Ethical concerns, regulatory scrutiny, animal welfare requirements and the adoption of alternative testing methods remain significant market considerations. Pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations and academic institutions must comply with increasingly rigorous standards governing animal care and research protocols.

These challenges are accelerating investment in refined research models, improved study methodologies and technologies designed to reduce animal use while maintaining reliable outcomes. Humanized models incorporating human cells or genes represent an important area of opportunity because of their expanding use in immuno-oncology, infectious disease research and therapeutic development.

Segment and Regional Outlook

The report evaluates the global animal model market by animal type, application, end use and geography. Animal types include mice, rats, guinea pigs, hamsters and other models. Applications cover cancer, infectious diseases, immunological diseases and additional research areas. End users include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations and academic research institutes.

The mice model segment is forecast to reach US$1.2 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.3%. The rat model segment is projected to record a CAGR of 7.9% during the analysis period.

The United States animal model market was valued at US$654.6 million in 2025. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% and reach US$927.9 million by 2032. The analysis also examines market developments across Canada, Japan, Germany, the wider European market, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Report Scope and Strategic Value



Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032, presented in US$ million.

Coverage of major animal types, research applications and end-use sectors.

Regional analysis encompassing the United States, Canada, China, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Assessment of market drivers, restraints, competitive conditions and future growth opportunities.

Strategic insights designed to support market planning, investment evaluation and revenue development. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global animal model market evolve through 2032?

Which trends, drivers and restraints will influence market performance?

Which animal types, applications and end-use segments offer the strongest growth prospects?

How will regional market positions change during the forecast period? Which companies are active in the market, and what factors shape their competitive prospects?

Companies Featured in the Animal Model Market Report



Biocytogen Boston Corp.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Crown Bioscience Inc.

Cyagen US Inc.

Genoway S.A.

Hera Biolabs

InnoSer Belgie NV

Inotiv, Inc.

Janvier Labs

Ozgene Pty Ltd.

Taconic Biosciences, Inc. The Jackson Laboratory

Domain Expert Insights

The market report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia and government. Insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice and image-based content, to deliver market intelligence and strategic analysis. As part of the research study, the report tracks and analyzes insights from 43 domain experts. Clients may request access to the expert network monitored for the report, together with the online expert insights tracker.

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