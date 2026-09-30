Kochava Adds Workspaces And MCP Connectors For MMP Providers On Stationone For Adjust, Appsflyer, Branch, And Singular

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Augmenting industry-leading tools for its own customers, Kochava releases dedicated workspaces and native MCP connectors, to meet marketers where they already work-putting people, not platforms, at the center of marketing orchestration.

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omnichannel outcomes, today announced the launch of StationOne MMP Workspaces for select MMP providers (Appsflyer and Adjust) and native MCP Connectors for Adjust, AppsFlyer, Branch, and Singular. Rather than forcing marketing, analytics, and growth teams into a single, generalized environment, the Appsflyer and Adjust workspaces are purpose-built around the associated native Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector for their respective mobile measurement partners (MMPs), giving teams a tailored, AI-powered experience wherever they already do their work.

"Marketers don't operate in a single-vendor world, and they shouldn't have to choose between the MMP their team already uses and the AI capabilities that can make them faster and smarter," said Charles Manning, Founder and CEO at Kochava. "With the MMP Workspaces, we're not asking teams to change tools or consolidate onto one partner. We built dedicated workspaces and MCP Connectors for MMP's so StationOne meets marketers exactly where they are."

Interoperability at the Core

The MMP Workspaces are designed around interoperability as a first principle. In addition to the existing workspace for Kochava, providing curated workspaces for Adjust and AppsFlyer and the pre-integrated MCP Connectors for Adjust, Appsflyer, Branch, and Singular, Kochava gives teams a dedicated, native environment for the MMP they already use without requiring them to migrate data, standardize on a single vendor, or rebuild existing workflows. Each workspace connects directly to its corresponding MMP through a purpose-built MCP connector, ensuring teams get an experience tailored to the specific data structures, terminology, and reporting conventions of their platform of choice.

A Human-Centered Approach

Each workspace was shaped through direct collaboration with practitioners from its respective MMP community. Rather than building one generalized tool and asking every team to adapt to it, Kochava designed three distinct workspaces and four MCP Connectors, each reflecting the real workflows of the teams that use them, from campaign performance reviews to fraud investigation to attribution reconciliation. The result is a set of tools built around how people actually work within their chosen MMP, reducing manual busywork and freeing teams to focus on strategy and decision-making.

Accessibility for Every Team

Kochava built each MMP Workspace with accessibility as a core design principle-both in ease of use for teams of varying technical skill levels, and in broad availability across the organizations that rely on MMP data daily. Enterprise-grade governance controls ensure that access to sensitive measurement data remains secure and compliant within each workspace, while an intuitive, conversational interface lowers the barrier for non-technical stakeholders to engage directly with their MMP data.

Availability

The StationOne MMP Workspaces for Kochava, Adjust and AppsFlyer are available in the StationOne Workspace Gallery, with each dedicated workspace accessible individually based on the platforms a team already uses. Download StationOne for your desktop here.

About Kochava

Kochava is the premier provider of real-time data solutions powering outcomes across every marketing channel. Our offerings support the world's most performance-focused brands and platforms in achieving measurable growth. Through multi-touch attribution, modern marketing mix modeling, end-to-end campaign management, and AI-driven workflows, all backed by our acclaimed customer success team, Kochava helps clients verify results, predict what's next, and take informed action. With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to measure what matters and action strategies for growth. Headquartered in the United States, the company has offices globally. For more information, visit . Follow Kochava on LinkedIn, and Facebook and X.

Media contact:

Leslie Amadio

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