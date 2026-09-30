Inbank's Response To Uokik Decision In Poland

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS Inbank's Polish branch has received a decision from the Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK), dated 30 September 2026, imposing a fine of PLN 4.6 million (approximately EUR 1.0 million).

The decision concerns legal treatment of certain consumer credit agreements between 2021 and 2023. Inbank has remained in dialogue with UOKiK since that time and has taken the authority's observations into account, including by making changes to its relevant processes.

Inbank has taken the matters raised by UOKiK seriously but disagrees with some of the conclusions reached by the authority and is planning to appeal the decision. UOKiK's decision is not final or immediately enforceable, and Inbank has 30 days to file an appeal.

Inbank remains committed to ensuring that its practices comply with applicable consumer protection requirements.

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 6,200 merchants, Inbank has 807,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Styv Solovjov

AS Inbank

Head of Investor Relations

+372 5645 9738

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Merit Arva

AS Inbank

Head of Corporate Communications

+372 553 3550

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