Recombinant Proteins Market - Global Strategic Business Report: Sales Hit To $5.8 Billion By 2030 - Benchmark Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Kgaa, Amgen, Bio-Techne And Genscript Biotech Amid Tariff Disruption

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Recombinant Proteins Market - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global recombinant proteins market was valued at US$3.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$5.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 10.2%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for biologics, targeted therapies, advanced diagnostics and research tools, alongside continued investment in biopharmaceutical research and development.

The comprehensive global recombinant proteins market report evaluates industry trends, growth drivers, competitive dynamics and forecasts through 2030. It also incorporates recent global tariff developments, trade negotiations and supply chain changes affecting recombinant protein production, sourcing and commercialization.

Recombinant Proteins Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Recombinant proteins remain central to drug discovery, vaccine research, diagnostics, cell and gene therapy, personalized medicine and industrial biotechnology. Increasing rates of cancer, autoimmune diseases and genetic disorders are strengthening demand for recombinant protein-based products, including monoclonal antibodies, enzymes, growth factors, cytokines and hormones.

Biopharmaceutical companies are expanding biologic pipelines while academic and research institutions increase their focus on precision medicine, biomarker discovery and high-throughput protein screening. The growth of biosimilars and biobetters is also creating opportunities for cost-efficient biologic development and manufacturing.

Technological progress is improving recombinant protein yield, quality, consistency and scalability. Mammalian expression systems, particularly Chinese hamster ovary cell platforms, continue to support the production of complex glycosylated proteins. Cell-line engineering, CRISPR-based gene editing, continuous bioprocessing and single-use bioreactors are helping manufacturers streamline production while reducing contamination risks and operating costs.

Artificial intelligence, computational biology and protein modeling are further advancing the rational design of recombinant proteins. These technologies support the development of candidates with improved stability, therapeutic activity and immunogenicity profiles. Continued bioprocess optimization is expected to accelerate development timelines and improve responsiveness to emerging clinical and research requirements.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the shift toward scalable and flexible biomanufacturing as companies respond to expanding biologic pipelines and growing demand for specialized proteins. It also examines how trade policy, tariffs, sourcing constraints and geographic realignment may affect raw material availability, production costs and global supply networks.

Domain specialists identify cell and gene therapy as an important source of future demand because recombinant proteins are widely used in cell culture, process development and therapeutic applications. Regulatory support for accelerated biologic approvals, combined with investment in automated research platforms, is expected to strengthen the recombinant proteins market outlook through 2030.

Market Segment and Regional Analysis

The report analyzes the recombinant proteins market by product, host cell, application and end use:



Product: Cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immune checkpoint proteins, virus antigens, enzymes, recombinant regulatory proteins, hormones and other products.

Host cell: Mammalian systems, bacterial cells, yeast and fungi, insect cells and other host cells.

Application: Therapeutics, drug discovery and development, research and other applications. End use: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, diagnostic laboratories and other users.

The cytokines and growth factors segment is forecast to reach US$1.7 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 11.4%. The antibodies segment is projected to grow at an 11% CAGR during the analysis period.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. The U.S. recombinant proteins market was valued at US$857.1 million in 2024. China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 9.8%, reaching US$925.5 million by 2030. The report also assesses market trends across Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and other key international markets.

Competitive Landscape

The recombinant proteins market report features 32 companies and evaluates their market presence, competitive positioning and strategic prospects. Selected participants include:



Abcam plc

Abnova Corporation

ACROBiosystems

Amgen Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Eli Lilly and Company

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Proteintech Group, Inc.

RayBiotech Life Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Sino Biological Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Latest Tariff, Trade and Economic Analysis

This edition integrates current global trade and economic developments into the recombinant proteins market forecast. It assesses tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries, supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions and changes in manufacturing geography. Revised global and regional forecasts through 2030 account for tariff effects, economic uncertainty and structural changes in international trade, supported by historical analysis from 2015 to 2023.

The report also provides updated 2025 market share estimates, competitive positioning assessments and analysis of product innovation, process improvements and emerging technologies. Commentary from economists, trade experts and industry specialists helps contextualize market changes and identify potential revenue opportunities.

Report Benefits



Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed evaluation of major recombinant protein products, applications, host cells and end users.

Regional insights covering established and emerging biotechnology markets.

Analysis of market drivers, constraints, competitive strategies and future growth opportunities.

Assessment of tariffs, trade policy, supply chain exposure and economic uncertainty. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to significant market developments.

The report supports strategic planning by addressing how the global recombinant proteins market is expected to evolve through 2030, which segments offer the strongest growth prospects, how regional market shares may change and which companies are best positioned within the competitive landscape.

Key Attributes:

