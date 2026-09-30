RNN Group Launches VAST Information Solutions To Connect Trusted Intelligence With Operational Decisions

VAST brings together RNN Group's intelligence capabilities to help clients move from verified information to timely operational action.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Organizations across the receivables industry have become increasingly sophisticated at acquiring information. The greater challenge is ensuring that information reaches the right decision, at the right time, and can actually be operationalized. The gap is not simply data access. It is what happens after delivery.Point-in-time information can lose operational and economic value as circumstances change or the relevant decision window closes. A verified employment or bank relationship can be accurate when obtained yet less useful if it is not aligned to the recovery decision it is intended to support. The objective is not simply fresh data. It is trusted intelligence delivered when it can still influence the action that follows.RNN Group today introduced VAST Information Solutions, the information solutions brand through which RNN brings together its expanding intelligence capabilities. The company has moved its web presence to VASTinfo.VAST spans identity and attribute verification, compliance and risk intelligence, contact location, information enhancement, operational execution, and continuous monitoring. These capabilities are configured around each client's portfolio, workflow, business rules, compliance requirements, and operating objectives rather than treated as standalone data products.Within post-judgment recovery, VAST centers its Asset Intelligence capabilities on Verified Employment and Verified Bank information. The objective is to provide verified intelligence with the confidence, timing, and context required to support a defined recovery decision and to measure the economic value created from the action that follows."Coverage and match rates matter, but they are no longer enough," said Jim Van Schaik, Chief Executive Officer of RNN Group. "The more important question is whether the information changes what happens next inside the client's operation. We built VAST around that question - how to connect trusted intelligence to a decision, an action, and ultimately a measurable outcome.""The industry has become very good at finding more information. The harder problem is determining what that information should change," said Dane Mauldin, President of RNN Group. "Does it alter the next decision? Can the client operationalize it? Did it create incremental economic value? That is the problem we designed VAST around - moving from intelligence to action."RNN Group describes that operating philosophy as Intelligence to Action - turning verified information into timely, client-specific operational execution and measurable results. VAST is the integrated network of capabilities that helps put that philosophy into practice.VAST serves collection agencies, collection law firms, debt buyers, and creditors, along with clients in insurance and financial services. Security and compliance infrastructure, including the company's SOC 2 Type II program, supports the broader operating environment.RNN Group, Inc. remains the company behind the VAST brand. Client agreements, contacts, and service continue without interruption, and traffic to rnngroup now routes to VASTinfo.Van Schaik and Mauldin are available for interviews on the activation gap and its effect on recovery performance. The company will present VAST Information Solutions at booth 25 at 2026 NCBA Connect, the National Creditors Bar Association's annual conference, in Orlando, Florida, October 12–15, 2026.About VAST Information SolutionsVAST Information Solutions is the information solutions brand of RNN Group, Inc. Through VAST, RNN delivers capabilities spanning identity and attribute verification, Asset Intelligence, compliance and risk intelligence, contact location, information enhancement, continuous monitoring, and operational execution. RNN Group, founded in 2012 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, serves collection agencies, collection law firms, debt buyers, creditors, insurers, financial institutions, and other organizations that depend on trusted information to support important operational decisions. Learn more at VASTinfo.

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RNN Group Launches VAST Information Solutions to Connect Trusted Intelligence With Operational Decisions News Provided By Branding Arc September 30, 2026, 13:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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