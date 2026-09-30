Nepean Networks Illuminate IQ

Agentless network intelligence that goes beyond DPI, investigates unusual behaviour and delivers completed findings to MSP engineers.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nepean Networks Launches Illuminate IQ, a Managed Network Intelligence Platform That Turns Network Behaviour Into Completed InvestigationsNew agentless platform goes beyond DPI and monitoring, testing explanations and showing MSP engineers the evidence behind every conclusion.Nepean Networks, a Fusion Broadband company, today launched Illuminate IQ, a managed network intelligence platform for MSPs that investigates unusual network behaviour before it reaches an engineer, including activity from devices endpoint security cannot reach.Deep packet inspection identifies applications and destinations. Monitoring shows that behaviour changed. Illuminate IQ goes further: it examines device history, destination context, live threat intelligence and peer behaviour across the fleet, tests possible explanations, separates what it knows from what it suspects, and returns a completed finding with the evidence and next action.“Seeing the traffic was the easy part,” said Jason Maude, founder of Illuminate IQ at Nepean Networks.“The hard part is deciding whether something unusual actually matters. We built Illuminate IQ to do that investigative work first. The goal isn't more visibility. It's turning visibility into a decision.”At one customer site, CCTV cameras were uploading gigabytes of video every month to infrastructure in a high-risk country the organisation had no known business relationship with. The traffic was fragmented across thousands of small flows and used a proprietary protocol conventional inspection tools did not recognise.Illuminate IQ compared the cameras with their own history and peer devices, tested whether the destination was a legitimate manufacturer service, and identified the cameras themselves as initiating the transfers. It escalated the activity as suspected firmware-driven data exfiltration requiring investigation.Peer comparison is what makes that catch possible. A device that has behaved the same way since installation looks perfectly consistent against its own history. Only measurement against the population of similar devices, across many independent networks, shows that it is the outlier.Devices like these sit on networks MSPs are paid to manage every day. At one 47-device site, only 12 devices had endpoint agents. The other 35, among them payment terminals, cameras, printers, VoIP handsets and embedded systems, ran no security software and produced no log for a SIEM to collect.“We don't have a security analyst sitting in front of every customer network,” said Andrew Cunningham of Data Central.“Illuminate IQ does the investigation first and hands our technicians the few things that genuinely matter. It sees devices we had no practical way of watching before, while my team still makes every call.”Illuminate IQ has completed more than 370,000 AI investigations across 5 million network anomalies in production in Australia, South Africa, the United States and Canada. It applies the same rigour when the answer is benign: a finding that closes without action explains why.Illuminate IQ is advisory by design. It works alongside firewall, endpoint, identity and SIEM platforms. MSPs deliver it as a managed service under their own brand, priced per site. It is available now on Nepean Networks and Fusion Broadband SD-WAN nodes and as a standalone sensor for other networks, managed through Antares.About Nepean NetworksNepean Networks, a Fusion Broadband company, develops SD-WAN and network intelligence technology for managed service providers, with partners and deployments across more than 10 countries. Its technology is currently offered under the Fusion Broadband brand in Australia and South Africa.Media contact: Nepean Networks ·... ·

John Soden

Nepean Networks PTE. LTD

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Nepean Networks Launches Illuminate IQ, a Managed Network Intelligence Platform News Provided By NEPEAN NETWORKS PTE. LTD September 30, 2026, 13:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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