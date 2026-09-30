Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa Launches The Masters Of Food & Wine Series With MICHELIN-Starred Executive Chef Ku Chi Fai

A Celebration of Cantonese Culinary Excellence during Golden Week at Our Living Island

- Anshul Sharma, General Manager of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

HADAHAA, HUVADHU ATOLL, MALDIVES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Huvadhu Atoll, Maldives (September 2026) – Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is delighted to announce the first chapter of its newly launched Masters of Food & Wine Series, A MICHELIN-Starred Culinary Journey Through the Seasons, welcoming acclaimed Cantonese master Executive Chef Ku Chi Fai for two exclusive dining experiences on 2 and 5 October 2026. The event marks the official opening of the season-long exclusive dining experiences, bringing internationally celebrated chefs to Our Living Island from October 2026 through April 2027.

Taking place during Chinese Golden Week, the inaugural chapter, "A Celebration of Prosperity, Family and Culinary Heritage," invites guests to discover one of China's most distinguished culinary traditions through an exceptional six-course menu paired with premium wines.

Making his first-ever appearance in the Maldives, Executive Chef Ku Chi Fai brings more than four decades of culinary expertise and a legacy of excellence shaped by a lifelong dedication to Cantonese gastronomy. As the founder of MICHELIN-starred The Beijing Kitchen, he has led the restaurant to earn seven consecutive MICHELIN Stars and eight consecutive Black Pearl One-Diamond Awards, establishing it among the region's most acclaimed dining destinations.

Renowned for his mastery of traditional Cantonese techniques, Chef Ku's cuisine reflects a harmonious balance of heritage, precision and innovation. His approach honors the integrity of exceptional ingredients while elevating them through meticulous craftsmanship and contemporary refinement.

"We are honored to welcome Executive Chef Ku Chi Fai to Hadahaa as the first guest chef of our Masters of Food & Wine Series," said Anshul Sharma, General Manager of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. "His remarkable achievements and dedication to preserving the rich traditions of Cantonese cuisine make him the perfect chef to commence this extraordinary culinary journey.

His visit embodies the spirit of cultural discovery, passion, craftsmanship and excellence that defines the series."

Created as a celebration of the seasons and meaningful moments throughout the year, the Masters of Food & Wine Series transforms traditional guest chef dinners into an immersive journey through global culinary cultures. Each chapter is inspired by a seasonal occasion and interpreted by a distinguished chef whose culinary philosophy resonates with the values of Our Living Island.

For his exclusive engagement at Hadahaa, Executive Chef Ku Chi Fai will present an exclusively curated six-course dinner showcasing the elegance and depth of Cantonese cuisine. Drawing inspiration from both his culinary heritage and the natural bounty of the Maldives, the experience will celebrate exceptional ingredients, timeless techniques and the art of gathering around the table.

EVENT DETAILS

Masters of Food & Wine Series | Chapter I

Golden Week: A Celebration of Prosperity, Family and Culinary Heritage

A Six-course curated dinner with wine pairing

Guest Chef: Executive Chef Ku Chi Fai

Date: 2 & 5 October 2026

Time: 7:30 PM onwards

Venue: Island Grill

Price: USD 249++ per person

Reservations are now available. Guests are encouraged to secure their places early for this rare opportunity to experience the artistry of one of China's most celebrated chefs in the intimate surroundings of Hadahaa.

For Reservations and Further Information

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

Tel: +960 682 1234

Email:...

Website:



About Executive Chef Ku Chi Fai

A highly respected figure in the world of Cantonese gastronomy, Executive Chef Ku Chi Fai is the founder of The Beijing Kitchen, one of the region's most celebrated restaurants. Throughout his distinguished career, he has earned numerous accolades, including: Founder of MICHELIN-starred The Beijing Kitchen.

.Seven consecutive MICHELIN Stars for The Beijing Kitchen.

.Eight consecutive Black Pearl One-Diamond Awards.

.Widely recognized as a master of Cantonese cuisine with more than 40 years of culinary experience.



About the Masters of Food & Wine Series

Building on the success of the inaugural Masters of Food & Wine event held in July 2026, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa presents a season-long series celebrating world-class gastronomy through six exclusive culinary chapters. Bringing together acclaimed MICHELIN-starred chefs from around the world, the series reflects the resort's philosophy that exceptional cuisine begins with exceptional ingredients and meaningful connections to nature.

About Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa invites guests to experience "Our Living Island," a secluded haven in the untouched Huvadhu Atoll. Surrounded by a 360-degree vibrant house reef, the resort offers immersive encounters with nature, from snorkeling and diving among rich marine life to sustainable living insights at the Dhoani Learning Center and Blue Journeys Dive and Activity Center. With 51 luxurious villas, including the three-bedroom Kiaali Residence, nestled amidst tropical greenery or perched over the lagoon, guests enjoy unmatched privacy and comfort. Culinary offerings celebrate local flavors, complemented by bespoke dining experiences. At Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, every stay is a harmonious blend of luxury, sustainability, and connection to the natural world. Connect with Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

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Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

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Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa Launches the Masters of Food & Wine Series with MICHELIN-Starred Executive Chef Ku Chi Fai News Provided By Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa September 30, 2026, 13:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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