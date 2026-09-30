Liberty Window Group Releases NYC Window Retrofit And Replacement Planning Guide

Liberty Window Group Inc.

The practical resource explains key DOB, Energy Code, landmark and occupied-building considerations for planning window work in New York City.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Liberty Window Group, Inc. has released a practical guide for building owners, property managers, co-op and condo boards, architects, engineers and facilities teams planning window repair and replacement in NYC.The NYC Window Retrofit and Replacement Planning Guide summarizes issues that should be reviewed before a project is priced or scheduled. It draws on current public guidance from the New York City Department of Buildings, the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission and NYC Accelerator.1. Document existing conditionsThe guide recommends recording window type, frame material, operation, glazing, hardware, perimeter seals and adjacent façade conditions. Water near a window does not by itself establish the source of an opening; sills, lintels, perimeter joints and surrounding masonry may also require evaluation.2. Confirm the permit pathNot every project follows the same approval process. DOB guidance identifies limited conditions under which replacement of existing windows may be exempt from a work permit. Other scopes require filing and approval. When a DOB job filing is required, it must be submitted by a New York State-licensed Registered Architect or Professional Engineer.3. Check landmark statusThe Landmarks Preservation Commission requires a permit for work affecting the exterior of an individual landmark or a building in a historic district. LPC states that replacing windows in a designated building requires approval, even when the work may not require a DOB permit. Ordinary maintenance-including replacing broken glass in kind, renewing caulk or replacing broken hardware-is treated differently under LPC guidance.4. Coordinate with the Energy CodeWindows are part of the building envelope. DOB states that façade projects involving new or replacement windows may require an energy analysis under the New York City Energy Conservation Code. Product requirements and the compliance path depend on the building and the proposed work and should be confirmed before procurement.5. Treat Local Law 97 as a building-level issueLocal Law 97 establishes greenhouse-gas emissions limits for many large NYC buildings. Window or façade work may form part of a wider capital and energy plan, but window replacement alone does not establish Local Law 97 compliance. Owners should determine the pathway applicable to their building and obtain appropriate professional advice. NYC Accelerator offers City-supported assistance with building energy upgrades and compliance planning.6. Plan for occupied buildingsFor covered permitted work in buildings with occupied dwelling units, DOB requires a Tenant Protection Plan. The plan addresses egress, fire safety, health protections, structural safety, noise and essential services. Owners must also follow applicable notice and posting requirements.The guide recommends defining unit access, occupant communications, daily sequencing, dust and debris controls, weather protection, temporary security, inspections and punch-list procedures before work begins.7. Compare bids against one written scopeA useful bid package identifies the units and locations involved, repair or replacement scope, frame and glazing requirements, finishes, hardware, perimeter work, testing, protection, access, phasing, filing responsibilities, warranties and closeout documents. Proposals should be checked for exclusions before prices are compared.The guidance above is based on publicly available NYC agency materials current as of September 30, 2026. It is general information and does not replace project-specific legal, architectural or engineering advice.About Liberty Window Group, Inc.Liberty Window Group provides consultation, design coordination, supply, installation, repair and maintenance services for window, storefront and curtain-wall projects in the New York area. Its stated markets include commercial and institutional properties, co-ops and condos, and landmark buildings. The company's website includes information about Manhattan window repair and replacement services.

Ralph Ciaio

Liberty Window Group, Inc.

+1 516-586-8565

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Liberty Window Group Releases NYC Window Retrofit and Replacement Planning Guide News Provided By Klutch Growth September 30, 2026, 13:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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