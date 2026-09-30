PCB Design Software Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034
|Company
|Value (USD)
|Details
|Flux
|USD 37 Million
|In February 2026, Flux announced USD 37 million in new investment, including a USD 27 million Series B, to expand its AI-powered hardware design platform for circuit board design, component sourcing, and design testing.
|siliXon
|USD 1.5 Million
|In May 2026, siliXon raised USD 1.5 million in seed funding to develop AI tools that generate complete printed circuit board (PCB) designs from natural language descriptions.
Demand for Advanced PCB Design Capabilities and Expansion of IoT Device Manufacturing Drives Market
The demand for advanced PCB design capabilities is growing as electronic products become smaller and more complex. Modern PCB design software helps engineers manage dense layouts, signal integrity, thermal performance, and design validation. These features support accurate and efficient circuit development.
The expansion of IoT device manufacturing is increasing demand for PCB design software that can support compact and connected electronic devices. IoT products often require small circuit boards with multiple sensors, wireless components, and efficient power management. PCB design software helps engineers create and validate these complex layouts.Market Restraints
High Cost of Advanced PCB Design Software and Complexity of Managing Large PCB Design Files Restrains Market Expansion
The high cost of advanced PCB design software can create financial barriers for electronics manufacturers and design firms. Advanced platforms often include simulation, signal integrity analysis, 3D visualization, and automated design capabilities that require higher licensing and subscription expense. These expenses can limit adoption among smaller design firms and restrain market growth.
The complexity of managing large PCB design files can create challenges for engineers working on sophisticated electronic systems. High component counts, multilayer layouts, detailed libraries, and simulation data can increase file size and processing requirements. Large design files may also require powerful computing infrastructure and efficient version control to maintain workflow performance.Market Opportunities
Expansion of PCB Design Software for Automotive Electronics and Aerospace Systems Offers Growth Opportunities
The increasing use of advanced electronics in vehicles and aircraft is creating opportunities for PCB design software providers to serve automotive manufacturers, aerospace companies, and engineering firms. Revenue can be generated through software subscriptions, specialized design modules, enterprise licenses, and technical support services, contributing to PCB design software market growth.
The growing development of high-performance consumer electronics is creating opportunities for PCB design software providers to serve electronics manufacturers and product development teams. Revenue can be generated through premium software features, cloud-based platforms, and enterprise licensing, supporting the growth of the PCB design software market.Market Challenges
Design Data Management and Component Library Maintenance Hinders Growth
PCB design projects generate large volumes of layout files, component data, design rules, and revision records. Managing multiple versions and ensuring accurate data throughout the design process can increase engineering workloads. These challenges can slow development cycles and make it harder for software providers to support complex projects efficiently.
PCB designers depend on accurate component libraries containing footprints, symbols, specifications, and manufacturer information. Frequent component changes and outdated library data can require continuous verification and updates. This maintenance burden can increase software support requirements and make it difficult to maintain reliable design workflows at scale.PCB Design Software Market Segmentation Analysis By Offering
The software segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period, driven by the demand for digital tools that support schematic capture, PCB layout, routing, simulation, and design verification.
The services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, supported by demand for implementation, consulting, customization, training, and technical support.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Design Type
The 2D PCB design software segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, fueled by its widespread use for schematic creation, component placement, routing, and board layout.
The 3D PCB design software segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period, propelled by increasing demand for three- dimensional visualization, mechanical integration, and design validation.By Deployment
The cloud segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for remote collaboration, centralized design data, and scalable engineering software.
The on-premises segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, supported by organizations that require greater control over design data, software environments, and internal IT infrastructure.By Application
The computer & consumer electronics segment accounted for a share of 32.7% in 2025 due to the high volume of electronic products requiring compact, reliable, and increasingly complex circuit boards.
The automotive & transportation segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period, shaped by increasing electronic content in vehicles, including advanced driver assistance systems, infotainment, battery management, and vehicle control systems.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.PCB Design Software Market Regional Outlook North America PCB Design Software Market
North America: Market Dominance Led by Adoption of EDA and Schematic Capture Technologies
The North America PCB design software market accounted for a share of 38.2% in 2025.United States PCB Design Software Market
The United States PCB Design Software market is supported by government programs focused on strengthening domestic semiconductor and advanced packaging capabilities. The U.S. CHIPS for America program includes co-design and Electronic Design Automation (EDA) as a dedicated research area under its National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP), supporting the development of advanced design and packaging technologies.Canada PCB Design Software Market
The Canada PCB Design Software market is shaped by the use of digital engineering tools in electronics and advanced manufacturing. For instance, Canada's National Research Council supports advanced manufacturing initiatives that promote digital technologies and electronics development, creating opportunities for PCB design software used in product development and engineering workflows.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Asia Pacific PCB Design Software Market
Asia Pacific: Fastest Market Growth Supported by Expansion of Electronic Engineering and Design Verification
The Asia Pacific PCB design software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing regional market.India PCB Design Software Market
The India PCB design software market is supported by government initiatives aimed at strengthening semiconductor design and electronic engineering capabilities. The Government of India's Design Linked Incentive Scheme provides access to EDA tools and design infrastructure for semiconductor startups, MSMEs, and domestic companies, supporting the development and verification of complex electronic designs.China PCB Design Software Market
The China PCB design software market is supported by government efforts to strengthen domestic EDA and electronic engineering capabilities. China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has called for deeper integration of EDA software with artificial intelligence to upgrade industrial software for design, simulation, and engineering applications. This initiative supports the development of advanced PCB design workflows involving schematic design, Design Rule Check (DRC), simulation, and design verification.Japan PCB Design Software Market
The Japan PCB design software market is supported by government initiatives focused on strengthening digital manufacturing and electronic engineering capabilities. The manufacturing industry of Japan highlights AI and digital technology adoption as important areas for strengthening manufacturing competitiveness and long-term industrial investment.Latin America PCB Design Software Market
Latin America: Market Expansion Led by Adoption of CAD Software and Advanced Electronic Engineering
The Latin America PCB design software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.Brazil PCB Design Software Market
The Brazil PCB design software market is benefited by government measures to strengthen semiconductor design and electronic manufacturing capabilities. The Brazil Semicon program includes incentives for semiconductor research, innovation, circuit design, and specialized software development, creating opportunities for EDA and PCB design tools used in electronic engineering workflows.Mexico PCB Design Software Market
The Mexico PCB design software market is supported by the growing use of CAD and advanced PCB engineering tools in electronics development. The AI SED 2026 program in Mexico is training engineering participants in PCB design, CAD tools, simulation, and signal routing for industrial electronic applications. The program specifically includes PCB design challenges involving space constraints and signal routing, supporting the use of CAD and signal integrity capabilities.Middle East & Africa PCB Design Software Market
Middle East & Africa: Market Growth Fueled by Adoption of PCB Routing and Electronic Prototyping
The Middle East & Africa PCB design software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. For instance, in the UAE, the Tawazun Council and Lockheed Martin announced an advanced microelectronics design and assembly facility, with EDGE and Khalifa University as partners. South Africa's 2026/27 science and innovation program includes funding for research infrastructure, technology development, and innovation capabilities. These efforts can support the use of electronic prototyping and PCB design tools for developing and testing locally developed electronic products.Europe PCB Design Software Market
Europe: Market Growth Led by Expansion of Embedded Systems and Semiconductor Design
The Europe PCB design software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. For instance, Germany's Hightech Agenda supports the expansion of chip design capabilities and the establishment of a chip design competence center. These efforts support the use of PCB design software for semiconductor development and embedded system engineering. The UK Semiconductor Strategy supports investment in semiconductor research, design, and development capabilities across the country. These efforts support the use of PCB design software in electronic engineering, embedded systems, and semiconductor development.Competitive Landscape
The PCB design software market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established electronic design automation companies, engineering software providers, semiconductor design technology companies, and specialized PCB design solution providers. Key players such as Altium Limited, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Siemens Digital Industries Software, Autodesk, Inc., and ANSYS, Inc. are estimated to account for approximately 35–40% of the global PCB design software market share.
Established players compete mainly through design capabilities, simulation tools, 3D modeling, automation, cloud integration, component libraries, and software interoperability. Emerging and regional players in the PCB design software market ecosystem focus on specialized design solutions, localized services, AI-enabled design tools, and application-specific PCB development technologies.List of Key and Emerging Players in PCB Design Software Market
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Altium Limited
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Siemens Digital Industries Software
Autodesk, Inc.
ANSYS, Inc.
Zuken Inc.
Keysight Technologies, Inc.
Synopsys, Inc.
Dassault Systèmes SE
National Instruments Corporation (NI)
Labcenter Electronics Ltd.
Novarm Limited (DipTrace)
EasyEDA
KLA Corporation
WestDev Ltd. (Pulsonix)
September 2026: Altium released Altium Designer 26.10, introducing reusable design rule sets that allow engineers to group, manage, import, and export PCB design rules for different interfaces and manufacturers.
July 2026: Cadence introduced AuraStack AI Super Agent, an agentic AI platform for PCB and advanced packaging design that coordinates AI agents across system planning, implementation, and multiphysics analysis.Report Scope
|Market Metric
|Details & Data (2025-2034)
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 3.90 Billion
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 4.38 Billion
|Market Size in 2034
|USD 11.08 Billion
|CAGR
|12.30% (2026-2034)
|Base Year for Estimation
|2025
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Forecast Period
|2026-2034
|Study Period
|2025-2034
|Dominant Region
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Key Market Players
|Altium Limited, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Siemens Digital Industries Software, Autodesk, Inc., ANSYS, Inc.
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Offering, By Design Type, By Deployment, By Application
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM
|Countries Covered
|US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia
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