All Indian Muslims Are Converts, Have Lord Ram And Krishna As Ancestors: Baba Ramdev

MENAFN - IANS) Mathura, Sep 30 (IANS) Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday remarked all Muslims in India are "converts" and that they should acknowledge Lord Ram and Lord Krishna as their "ancestors" in order to derive strength and unity.

The Yoga guru made the remarks after AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that no political party in India wanted Muslims to have an independent political agency, alleging that the community has been reduced to vote bank.

Speaking to IANS, Baba Ramdev said: "I would urge all my Muslim brothers to recognise that our ancient sages are their ancestors too; Lord Ram and Lord Krishna are their ancestors as well. If Muslims connect with their ancestral roots, they will never feel weak."

"This is because every Muslim in India is a convert. If Hindus and Muslims live together in unity, they will become strong themselves, and the country will also grow stronger," he added.

Earlier this year, National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui, had made a similar statement.

Siddiqui said: "Muslims who do not believe in Ram and Krishna cannot be called Muslims", while asserting that the revered figures may have a place within Islamic spiritual lineage.

In an interview with a media house, the BJP leader said: "All Muslims are descendants of Lord Ram."

Similar remarks were made by Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swaroop Shukla in 2021.

He had also said that Lord Ram, Shri Krishna, and Lord Shiva were the ancestors of Indian Muslims and that they should bow to the "land and culture of India".

Meanwhile, Baba Ramdev also reacted to the Lord Shiva-Lord Ram remarks made by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

"Sanatan has existed for ages and will continue to do so. Some people previously sowed discord within Sanatan based on caste, class, and community. Now, they claim that Lord Ram is the God of the rich and Lord Shiva is the God of the poor. There is no distinction between Lord Ram, Shri Krishna, Lord Hanuman, Lord Shiva, the Divine Couple (Bhagavan-Bhagavati), Uma-Maheshwar, Lakshmi-Narayana, Sita-Ram, Radha-Krishna, or Rukmini-Krishna," he said.

The Yoga guru asserted that all those who harbour such "divisive mindsets" are "opposed to Sanatan".

"I appeal to everyone, do not create confusion and do not discriminate, at least not in the name of God," he added.

The Telangana Chief Minister had described Lord Shiva as the "God of the poor" and Lord Ram as the "God of the rich", adding that both deities are revered by people.

He made the remarks while questioning the BJP's repeated use of the slogan "Jai Shri Ram".