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Ministry Of Climate Change And Environment Honours Winners Of Green Innovation Challenge Backing Youth-Led Sustainable Solutions
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) During its participation in the Ru'ya Careers UAE 2026 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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The challenge tasked high school students with building AI-powered solutions to real environmental problems.
A follow-on support track will now pair standout projects with experts, incubators, and innovation partners helping them grow from ideas into real-world impact.
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