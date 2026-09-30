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NetApp Removes Storage Bottleneck for AI Factories
(MENAFN- teamlewis) United Arab Emirates, Dubai. – September 30, 2026 – Ne®App® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, today announced NetApp ™ovus™, the fastest storage on the planet designed for AI infrastructure providers operating large GPU environments. Built to support a zettabyte-scale file system, this next-generation architecture will allow AI factories to keep millions of GPUs continuously fed with data, maximizing the efficiency, utilization, and profitability of their investments.
Neoclouds and GPU-as-a-Service providers are building AI factories at a scale that traditional storage architectures were never designed to support, creating bottlenecks that reduce GPU utilization and increase infrastructure costs. Under traditional architectures, GPU utilization can drop below 30 percent when AI factories cannot feed enough data to their GPUs to generate the results they need and make a return on their investment.
“AI factories struggle and GPU economics collapse when data can't keep up," said Syam Nair, Chief Product Officer at NetApp. "HPC-era storage alone cannot serve AI Factory scal— — the industry needs a true architecture built for it from the ground up. AI factories have long been searching for infrastructure that can scale at AI speed. Leveraging the power of the NetApp Platform, Novus delivers 100 TB/s of unlimited scale-out performance, leapfrogging the market to serve as the new high-performance, AI-scale storage architecture that unlocks the performance of millions of GPUs and delivers the return on investment needed to sustain the next wave of AI innovation’ We’ve just delivered the fastest storage on the planet, that is purpose built for the AI Era."
NetApp Novus addresses the challenges faced by AI factories by providing a next generation architecture that is designed to eliminates scale limitations in separating metadata from the data path so performance, capacity, and concurrency can scale independently under a single name space using industry-standard NFS. The initial Novus releases combines NetApp Novus Data Director, the metadata software, running on qualified Supermicro infrastructure with NetApp®ONTAP® data services delivered through AFF A90 systems. Together they create a disaggregated architecture that is built to exceed throughput of 100TB per second and support high utilization of hundreds of thousands of GPUs while preserving the enterprise data services customers trust from ONTAP. This architecture is designed to meet the demands of multi-tenant, cloud-scale AI factories, is orderable today, and provides a path to software-defined deployments over time while maintaining the same namespace, operating model, and data foundation.
Customers that adopt the Novus architecture can realize the following benefits:
•Keep Every GPU Productive: Novus is designed to maximize GPU utilization by separating metadata services from the data path, reducing storage-related bottlenecks, and keeping AI infrastructure fed with high-performance data.
•Scale Without Fragmentation: Novus enables billions of files and massive AI datasets to grow under a single namespace, allowing metadata, bandwidth, and capacity to scale independently without creating storage silos or operational complexity.
•Improve AI Infrastructure Efficiency: Novus lets operators scale only the resources required for each workload, helping reduce power, space, and infrastructure overhead while preserving the resiliency, security, and multi-tenant capabilities needed for shared AI environments.
"As AI infrastructure providers scale GPU environments, the economics increasingly depend on keeping compute resources fully utilized," said Mike Leone, Vice President & Principal Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. "Storage architectures that can't deliver data at cloud scale can become a limiting factor for training performance, tenant isolation, and return on infrastructure investment. NetApp Novus directly addresses that limit by combining disaggregated metadata management with high-performance data services, giving neocloud and GPU-as-a-service providers a more scalable foundation for AI factory operations.”
Statements by NetApp about unreleased offerings and future plans are for informational purposes only, are subject to change without notice, and should not be relied upon for purchasing or other decisions. Such statements do not constitute a co
Neoclouds and GPU-as-a-Service providers are building AI factories at a scale that traditional storage architectures were never designed to support, creating bottlenecks that reduce GPU utilization and increase infrastructure costs. Under traditional architectures, GPU utilization can drop below 30 percent when AI factories cannot feed enough data to their GPUs to generate the results they need and make a return on their investment.
“AI factories struggle and GPU economics collapse when data can't keep up," said Syam Nair, Chief Product Officer at NetApp. "HPC-era storage alone cannot serve AI Factory scal— — the industry needs a true architecture built for it from the ground up. AI factories have long been searching for infrastructure that can scale at AI speed. Leveraging the power of the NetApp Platform, Novus delivers 100 TB/s of unlimited scale-out performance, leapfrogging the market to serve as the new high-performance, AI-scale storage architecture that unlocks the performance of millions of GPUs and delivers the return on investment needed to sustain the next wave of AI innovation’ We’ve just delivered the fastest storage on the planet, that is purpose built for the AI Era."
NetApp Novus addresses the challenges faced by AI factories by providing a next generation architecture that is designed to eliminates scale limitations in separating metadata from the data path so performance, capacity, and concurrency can scale independently under a single name space using industry-standard NFS. The initial Novus releases combines NetApp Novus Data Director, the metadata software, running on qualified Supermicro infrastructure with NetApp®ONTAP® data services delivered through AFF A90 systems. Together they create a disaggregated architecture that is built to exceed throughput of 100TB per second and support high utilization of hundreds of thousands of GPUs while preserving the enterprise data services customers trust from ONTAP. This architecture is designed to meet the demands of multi-tenant, cloud-scale AI factories, is orderable today, and provides a path to software-defined deployments over time while maintaining the same namespace, operating model, and data foundation.
Customers that adopt the Novus architecture can realize the following benefits:
•Keep Every GPU Productive: Novus is designed to maximize GPU utilization by separating metadata services from the data path, reducing storage-related bottlenecks, and keeping AI infrastructure fed with high-performance data.
•Scale Without Fragmentation: Novus enables billions of files and massive AI datasets to grow under a single namespace, allowing metadata, bandwidth, and capacity to scale independently without creating storage silos or operational complexity.
•Improve AI Infrastructure Efficiency: Novus lets operators scale only the resources required for each workload, helping reduce power, space, and infrastructure overhead while preserving the resiliency, security, and multi-tenant capabilities needed for shared AI environments.
"As AI infrastructure providers scale GPU environments, the economics increasingly depend on keeping compute resources fully utilized," said Mike Leone, Vice President & Principal Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. "Storage architectures that can't deliver data at cloud scale can become a limiting factor for training performance, tenant isolation, and return on infrastructure investment. NetApp Novus directly addresses that limit by combining disaggregated metadata management with high-performance data services, giving neocloud and GPU-as-a-service providers a more scalable foundation for AI factory operations.”
Statements by NetApp about unreleased offerings and future plans are for informational purposes only, are subject to change without notice, and should not be relied upon for purchasing or other decisions. Such statements do not constitute a co
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