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Sadia Halal showcases food innovation and growing multi-protein portfolio at Saudi Food Show
(MENAFN- OMC) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – September 30, 2026: Sadia Halal, a leading multi-protein food company, showcased its latest product innovations and growing portfolio at the Saudi Food Show in Jeddah, highlighting its focus on meeting the evolving needs of consumers and B2B customers across Saudi Arabia and the GCC region. Among the innovations showcased were Sadia Halal’s Shawarma Tower, offering foodservice operators a practical and convenient solution that helps simplify preparation and improve operational efficiency and costs.
During the show, the company welcomed H.E. Eng. Khalil bin Salamah, Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Industrial Affairs, and H.E. Eng. Majed Al-Argoubi, CEO of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), to its stand. The distinguished guests were given a tour showcasing the latest food innovations, reflecting a wider approach to developing value-added, convenient solutions while enhancing food safety.
Marquinhos Molina, Chairman of Sadia Halal and CEO of MBRF in Saudi Arabia, said: “The Saudi Food Show is an important opportunity for us to connect directly with our customers and partners, understand how their needs are evolving, and demonstrate how innovation can translate into practical solutions. Our focus at Sadia Halal is on developing a diverse multi-protein portfolio that combines quality, convenience and trust, while we continue to respond to the evolving needs of consumers and business customers across the Kingdom and the region.”
Sadia Halal operates through a strategic joint venture between MBRF Global Foods Company and Halal Products Development Company (HPDC), a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company. Following the financial closing of the transaction in May 2026, valued at approximately SAR 8 billion (USD 2.07 billion), Sadia Halal is building on an established operational platform and strong market presence to support its next phase of growth.
The company has an integrated footprint comprising three industrial plants, 17 distribution centers and five commercial offices across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman. Through this platform, Sadia Halal is focused on expanding its multi-protein, value-added and ready-to-prepare products while strengthening its ability to serve customers across different channels and markets.
Marquinhos added: “Saudi Arabia is at the heart of our growth ambitions, alongside the broader GCC and MENA regions. As we expand our portfolio and capabilities, we see significant opportunities to contribute to the development of the region’s food sector through innovation, local capabilities and resilient supply chains. This supports our ambition to build a leading halal food company that contributes to the Kingdom and the region’s food security ambitions.”
During the show, the company welcomed H.E. Eng. Khalil bin Salamah, Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Industrial Affairs, and H.E. Eng. Majed Al-Argoubi, CEO of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), to its stand. The distinguished guests were given a tour showcasing the latest food innovations, reflecting a wider approach to developing value-added, convenient solutions while enhancing food safety.
Marquinhos Molina, Chairman of Sadia Halal and CEO of MBRF in Saudi Arabia, said: “The Saudi Food Show is an important opportunity for us to connect directly with our customers and partners, understand how their needs are evolving, and demonstrate how innovation can translate into practical solutions. Our focus at Sadia Halal is on developing a diverse multi-protein portfolio that combines quality, convenience and trust, while we continue to respond to the evolving needs of consumers and business customers across the Kingdom and the region.”
Sadia Halal operates through a strategic joint venture between MBRF Global Foods Company and Halal Products Development Company (HPDC), a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company. Following the financial closing of the transaction in May 2026, valued at approximately SAR 8 billion (USD 2.07 billion), Sadia Halal is building on an established operational platform and strong market presence to support its next phase of growth.
The company has an integrated footprint comprising three industrial plants, 17 distribution centers and five commercial offices across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman. Through this platform, Sadia Halal is focused on expanding its multi-protein, value-added and ready-to-prepare products while strengthening its ability to serve customers across different channels and markets.
Marquinhos added: “Saudi Arabia is at the heart of our growth ambitions, alongside the broader GCC and MENA regions. As we expand our portfolio and capabilities, we see significant opportunities to contribute to the development of the region’s food sector through innovation, local capabilities and resilient supply chains. This supports our ambition to build a leading halal food company that contributes to the Kingdom and the region’s food security ambitions.”
OMC
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