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Salam Launches National Song and Film, Dedicating the Work to Talented Saudi Minds
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Riyadh, 30 September 2026: To mark Saudi National Day, Etihad Salam Telecom Company Etihad Salam Telecom Company (Salam), a leading provider of telecommunications services and digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, has launched a national song and film in celebration of Saudi National Day, under the theme "Fouq" (Above). The work reflects the nation's pride, warmth, and celebratory spirit, and concludes with a dedication to national talented minds in appreciation of their ambitions and achievements. The accompanying campaign shines a spotlight on multiple Saudi talents, celebrating their ideas, achievements, and contributions to building the Kingdom's future.
This celebration is an extension of Salam's ongoing efforts to support innovation and empower national talent through its Research and Innovation Centers in Riyadh and Al-Ahsa, which have trained and empowered more than 1,300 trainees to date. The Riyadh center operates in partnership with the Digital Technical College for Girls in Riyadh, supporting the development of technical skills and the transformation of ideas into practical solutions.
The launch was accompanied by internal National Day celebrations for Salam employees across its headquarters and offices throughout the Kingdom, featuring programs and activities that expressed pride in the nation and a deep sense of honor for the occasion.
Eng. Ahmed Al-Anqari, Chief Executive Officer of Salam, extended his warmest congratulations and well-wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President of the Council of Ministers as well as to the people of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of Saudi National Day.
Al-Anqari said: "On our National Day, we celebrate a nation that has made ambition its path, and the minds that turn ideas into achievements. Dedicating this work to national talented minds is an expression of our pride in them and our belief in their role in building the Kingdom's future."
He added that supporting national talent and innovation is fully integrated with the strategic evolution underway at Salam through its N.E.X.T. strategy, a transition from offering standalone solutions to building integrated digital ecosystems. This reinforces Salam's role in driving digital transformation and developing the Kingdom's digital infrastructure, in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
Al-Anqari also highlighted that Salam's Research and Innovation Centers in Riyadh and Al-Ahsa represent a key company initiative to bridge technical training with practical application and build the capabilities of Saudi youth. He reaffirmed the company's commitment to expanding the reach of its programs so that more national talent can benefit.
The Riyadh Research and Innovation Center, established in 2023 in partnership with the Digital Technical College for Girls, has achieved recognition at several international exhibitions. Several innovations developed by the center's female trainees have advanced to the incubation stage, spanning solutions in healthcare, environmental monitoring, and improving quality of life for people with disabilities.
Through its centers and training programs, Salam continues to develop national skills and align them with labor market needs and the requirements of future sectors, while attracting Saudi talent and providing a work environment that nurtures their growth and innovation.
This celebration is an extension of Salam's ongoing efforts to support innovation and empower national talent through its Research and Innovation Centers in Riyadh and Al-Ahsa, which have trained and empowered more than 1,300 trainees to date. The Riyadh center operates in partnership with the Digital Technical College for Girls in Riyadh, supporting the development of technical skills and the transformation of ideas into practical solutions.
The launch was accompanied by internal National Day celebrations for Salam employees across its headquarters and offices throughout the Kingdom, featuring programs and activities that expressed pride in the nation and a deep sense of honor for the occasion.
Eng. Ahmed Al-Anqari, Chief Executive Officer of Salam, extended his warmest congratulations and well-wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President of the Council of Ministers as well as to the people of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of Saudi National Day.
Al-Anqari said: "On our National Day, we celebrate a nation that has made ambition its path, and the minds that turn ideas into achievements. Dedicating this work to national talented minds is an expression of our pride in them and our belief in their role in building the Kingdom's future."
He added that supporting national talent and innovation is fully integrated with the strategic evolution underway at Salam through its N.E.X.T. strategy, a transition from offering standalone solutions to building integrated digital ecosystems. This reinforces Salam's role in driving digital transformation and developing the Kingdom's digital infrastructure, in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
Al-Anqari also highlighted that Salam's Research and Innovation Centers in Riyadh and Al-Ahsa represent a key company initiative to bridge technical training with practical application and build the capabilities of Saudi youth. He reaffirmed the company's commitment to expanding the reach of its programs so that more national talent can benefit.
The Riyadh Research and Innovation Center, established in 2023 in partnership with the Digital Technical College for Girls, has achieved recognition at several international exhibitions. Several innovations developed by the center's female trainees have advanced to the incubation stage, spanning solutions in healthcare, environmental monitoring, and improving quality of life for people with disabilities.
Through its centers and training programs, Salam continues to develop national skills and align them with labor market needs and the requirements of future sectors, while attracting Saudi talent and providing a work environment that nurtures their growth and innovation.
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