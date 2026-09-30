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Porsche Saudi Arabia brings wellness and driving experiences together in Riyadh
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 30 September 2026: Porsche Saudi Arabia hosted a wellness event at its Porsche NOW Pop-Up Store in Riyadh as part of a series combining active living, lifestyle and driving experiences.
The event featured a women’s yoga session, alongside a selection of healthy food options, in a welcoming setting that encouraged participants to connect.
The experience continued on the road with a driving session under the supervision of racing driver and automotive enthusiast Jalah Al Sharif, who shared her passion for cars and driving with the participants. The session gave attendees the opportunity to experience Porsche performance firsthand behind the wheel.
The wellness series will return to Riyadh on 10 October with a second event, continuing Porsche Saudi Arabia’s programme of experiences that promote well-being as an integral part of contemporary living.
Through initiatives such as these, Porsche Saudi Arabia continues to bring together the driving experience with interests beyond the car, from active living to community and social connection.
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The event featured a women’s yoga session, alongside a selection of healthy food options, in a welcoming setting that encouraged participants to connect.
The experience continued on the road with a driving session under the supervision of racing driver and automotive enthusiast Jalah Al Sharif, who shared her passion for cars and driving with the participants. The session gave attendees the opportunity to experience Porsche performance firsthand behind the wheel.
The wellness series will return to Riyadh on 10 October with a second event, continuing Porsche Saudi Arabia’s programme of experiences that promote well-being as an integral part of contemporary living.
Through initiatives such as these, Porsche Saudi Arabia continues to bring together the driving experience with interests beyond the car, from active living to community and social connection.
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