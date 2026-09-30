President Mirziyoyev, FIFA President Review U-20 World Cup Preparations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed expanding cooperation with FIFA and preparations for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan during a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Tashkent on Sept. 30.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

Infantino highlighted Uzbekistan's recent football achievements and the results of reforms aimed at supporting sports development in the country, according to the Uzbek president's press service.

"The fruitful cooperation with FIFA in promoting joint football popularization programs, especially among young people, was noted with great satisfaction," the press service noted.

The two sides discussed further cooperation on transforming the organization and management of football, identifying and developing young talent, and training coaches, referees, managers, sports physicians and technical specialists to international standards.

Particular attention was given to hosting major FIFA tournaments and events in Uzbekistan, as well as accelerating the establishment of a FIFA regional office in Tashkent.

The meeting also highlighted joint programs aimed at expanding access to football among young people and strengthening the country's football development system through international cooperation.

Gianni Infantino has served as FIFA president since 2016 and was re-elected for a second term in 2019 and a third term in 2023. Under his leadership, FIFA has expanded its global tournament structure and placed greater emphasis on football development programs, youth competitions and investment in football infrastructure and education.