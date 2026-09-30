Kazakhstan, Aurubis Discuss Joint Projects In Copper Processing, Recycling

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Germany's Aurubis AG discussed joint investment projects in the mining and metallurgical sector, including the processing of copper scrap and technogenic mineral formations in Kazakhstan, the president's press service reported.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Fritz Vahrenholt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Aurubis AG, in Munich. The meeting was held as part of Tokayev's official visit to Germany, which began on September 28.

The sides discussed prospects for implementing joint investment projects in Kazakhstan's mining and metallurgical complex. Tokayev noted that Germany is one of Kazakhstan's key economic and technological partners in Europe.

The president emphasized that one of the priorities for Kazakhstan's industrial sector is to move from a raw-material model toward deeper metal processing, the introduction of advanced technologies and the production of higher value-added products.

“Among the priority areas of cooperation are the comprehensive processing of complex copper-bearing raw materials, the extraction of associated metals, the development of recycling, as well as the localization of downstream production,” the Akorda press service said.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation between Kazakhstan's national company Tau-Ken Samruk and Aurubis in processing copper scrap and technogenic mineral formations in Kazakhstan.

The sides considered the possibility of developing a joint action plan to implement promising projects in this area.