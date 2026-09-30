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PCDOTS Introduces CSV Merge Tool For Combining Multiple CSV Files Into One
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) PCDOTS CSV Merge Tool provides a practical way to combine multiple CSV files, work with different column structures, and create one organized CSV output.
New Delhi, Sept. 30, 2026 - PCDOTS Software has introduced its CSV Merge Tool, a Windows-based utility created for users who need to bring information from multiple CSV files into a single file. The tool is designed to reduce the manual work involved in opening separate files, copying rows, and arranging data into one spreadsheet.
CSV files are commonly used for contact lists, reports, customer records, exports, and other types of tabular information. When data is received in several files, combining everything manually can become difficult, particularly when the files use different column names or arrangements. PCDOTS CSV Merge Tool provides two ways to handle these situations: Standard Merge for files with matching structures and Advanced Merge for files that require column mapping.
The software allows users to add individual CSV files or an entire folder of CSV files. After loading the source files, users can review file details and select the appropriate merge method before creating a single consolidated CSV file.
Key Features of PCDOTS CSV Merge Tool
Merge Multiple CSV Files:
Users can combine multiple CSV files into one consolidated output instead of manually copying information from each file.
Standard Merge:
When source files have matching headers and column structures, Standard Merge can combine their rows in sequence.
Advanced Column Mapping:
For files with different headers, column orders, or structures, Advanced Merge allows users to map source columns to the required destination columns.
Add Files or Folder:
Users can select individual CSV files or load CSV files from a complete folder for larger data-collection tasks.
File Preview:
The tool provides information about loaded files and allows users to review their contents before starting the merge.
UTF-8 and ASCII Support:
The software can read CSV files using UTF-8 and ASCII encoding and provides UTF-8 output options for the consolidated file.
Excel Not Required:
PCDOTS CSV Merge Tool processes CSV files directly, so users do not need to install Excel or another spreadsheet application on the computer where the merge is performed.
Bringing Separate CSV Exports Together
Data is often exported in batches rather than kept in one file. For example, contact information may come from different platforms, while sales or reporting data may be saved as separate files for different periods.
Combining these files manually can lead to repeated work and column-order mistakes. The PCDOTS CSV Merge Tool gives users a way to load the source files, check their structure, choose Standard or Advanced Merge, and save the resulting information as one CSV file.
The Advanced Merge option is particularly useful when two files contain similar information but use different column names or arrangements. Users can map the source columns to the desired destination structure before creating the final file.
Spokesperson Statement
A PCDOTS Software spokesperson said,“CSV files are convenient for exchanging and storing tabular data, but working with many separate files can create unnecessary manual work. With our CSV Merge Tool, we wanted to provide a straightforward way to bring these files together, while also giving users an option to handle different column structures when a simple row-by-row merge is not enough.”
About PCDOTS Software
PCDOTS Software develops software solutions for email conversion, data migration, backup, recovery, and file management. Its range of tools is designed for individuals, businesses, and IT professionals who work with different types of digital data and file formats.
Media Contact
PCDOTS Software
964 E. Badillo Street
Covina, CA 91724, USA
New Delhi, Sept. 30, 2026 - PCDOTS Software has introduced its CSV Merge Tool, a Windows-based utility created for users who need to bring information from multiple CSV files into a single file. The tool is designed to reduce the manual work involved in opening separate files, copying rows, and arranging data into one spreadsheet.
CSV files are commonly used for contact lists, reports, customer records, exports, and other types of tabular information. When data is received in several files, combining everything manually can become difficult, particularly when the files use different column names or arrangements. PCDOTS CSV Merge Tool provides two ways to handle these situations: Standard Merge for files with matching structures and Advanced Merge for files that require column mapping.
The software allows users to add individual CSV files or an entire folder of CSV files. After loading the source files, users can review file details and select the appropriate merge method before creating a single consolidated CSV file.
Key Features of PCDOTS CSV Merge Tool
Merge Multiple CSV Files:
Users can combine multiple CSV files into one consolidated output instead of manually copying information from each file.
Standard Merge:
When source files have matching headers and column structures, Standard Merge can combine their rows in sequence.
Advanced Column Mapping:
For files with different headers, column orders, or structures, Advanced Merge allows users to map source columns to the required destination columns.
Add Files or Folder:
Users can select individual CSV files or load CSV files from a complete folder for larger data-collection tasks.
File Preview:
The tool provides information about loaded files and allows users to review their contents before starting the merge.
UTF-8 and ASCII Support:
The software can read CSV files using UTF-8 and ASCII encoding and provides UTF-8 output options for the consolidated file.
Excel Not Required:
PCDOTS CSV Merge Tool processes CSV files directly, so users do not need to install Excel or another spreadsheet application on the computer where the merge is performed.
Bringing Separate CSV Exports Together
Data is often exported in batches rather than kept in one file. For example, contact information may come from different platforms, while sales or reporting data may be saved as separate files for different periods.
Combining these files manually can lead to repeated work and column-order mistakes. The PCDOTS CSV Merge Tool gives users a way to load the source files, check their structure, choose Standard or Advanced Merge, and save the resulting information as one CSV file.
The Advanced Merge option is particularly useful when two files contain similar information but use different column names or arrangements. Users can map the source columns to the desired destination structure before creating the final file.
Spokesperson Statement
A PCDOTS Software spokesperson said,“CSV files are convenient for exchanging and storing tabular data, but working with many separate files can create unnecessary manual work. With our CSV Merge Tool, we wanted to provide a straightforward way to bring these files together, while also giving users an option to handle different column structures when a simple row-by-row merge is not enough.”
About PCDOTS Software
PCDOTS Software develops software solutions for email conversion, data migration, backup, recovery, and file management. Its range of tools is designed for individuals, businesses, and IT professionals who work with different types of digital data and file formats.
Media Contact
PCDOTS Software
964 E. Badillo Street
Covina, CA 91724, USA
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