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Plutus Health Moves Revenue Cycle Management Upstream With Payer Intelligence And Agentic AI
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dallas, Texas, September 2026 – Healthcare revenue cycle management has traditionally focused heavily on what happens after a claim is submitted: working denials, following up on unpaid claims, and recovering aging accounts receivable.
Plutus Health is taking a different approach by moving more revenue cycle intervention upstream, addressing authorization, eligibility, documentation, coding, payer requirements, and claim readiness before they become downstream revenue problems.
The company's RCM model brings together its proprietary Payer Intelligence Engine (PIE), OlympusAI Agentic AI execution, and 1,700+ revenue cycle specialists to manage revenue performance from patient access through final payment.
Moving Revenue Cycle Management from Recovery to Prevention
Plutus Health structures its revenue cycle management services around identifying and addressing those issues earlier, while continuing to manage claims, denials, payments, and accounts receivable downstream.
“Most RCM companies get paid to work denials. I have never understood why that is the job,” said Thomas John, CEO of Plutus Health.“By the time a claim is denied, the provider already delivered the service and already paid the staff. The bigger opportunity is finding what went wrong upstream and preventing it from happening again.”
Payer Intelligence Before AI Execution
At the center of the model is Plutus Health's Payer Intelligence Engine (PIE), built from more than 15 years of revenue cycle and payer intelligence.
PIE provides payer-specific context and operating guardrails for revenue cycle workflows. That intelligence works alongside OlympusAI, Plutus Health's Agentic AI execution layer.
The distinction is intentional: AI provides scale and execution, payer intelligence provides context, and experienced RCM specialists remain accountable where judgment is required.
RCM Performance Measured in Financial Outcomes
Plutus Health measures its operating model against revenue-cycle performance rather than the volume of tasks automated.
Across its RCM operations, Plutus Health reports benchmarks including:
. 98% Net Collection Rate
. 97%+ clean claims
. Denial rates at or below 5%
. A/R as low as 25 days
Plutus Health currently supports 9,000+ providers and manages more than $1 billion in annual collections, applying the model across healthcare specialties and organizations with different payer mixes, workflows, and revenue-cycle challenges.
For healthcare organizations evaluating RCM outsourcing, AI-powered revenue cycle management, denial management, accounts receivable management, or medical billing services, the underlying question is increasingly the same: not simply how efficiently problems are worked, but how many can be prevented from reaching the back end of the revenue cycle in the first place.
Learn more about Plutus Health's AI-powered revenue cycle management services at
Plutus Health is taking a different approach by moving more revenue cycle intervention upstream, addressing authorization, eligibility, documentation, coding, payer requirements, and claim readiness before they become downstream revenue problems.
The company's RCM model brings together its proprietary Payer Intelligence Engine (PIE), OlympusAI Agentic AI execution, and 1,700+ revenue cycle specialists to manage revenue performance from patient access through final payment.
Moving Revenue Cycle Management from Recovery to Prevention
Plutus Health structures its revenue cycle management services around identifying and addressing those issues earlier, while continuing to manage claims, denials, payments, and accounts receivable downstream.
“Most RCM companies get paid to work denials. I have never understood why that is the job,” said Thomas John, CEO of Plutus Health.“By the time a claim is denied, the provider already delivered the service and already paid the staff. The bigger opportunity is finding what went wrong upstream and preventing it from happening again.”
Payer Intelligence Before AI Execution
At the center of the model is Plutus Health's Payer Intelligence Engine (PIE), built from more than 15 years of revenue cycle and payer intelligence.
PIE provides payer-specific context and operating guardrails for revenue cycle workflows. That intelligence works alongside OlympusAI, Plutus Health's Agentic AI execution layer.
The distinction is intentional: AI provides scale and execution, payer intelligence provides context, and experienced RCM specialists remain accountable where judgment is required.
RCM Performance Measured in Financial Outcomes
Plutus Health measures its operating model against revenue-cycle performance rather than the volume of tasks automated.
Across its RCM operations, Plutus Health reports benchmarks including:
. 98% Net Collection Rate
. 97%+ clean claims
. Denial rates at or below 5%
. A/R as low as 25 days
Plutus Health currently supports 9,000+ providers and manages more than $1 billion in annual collections, applying the model across healthcare specialties and organizations with different payer mixes, workflows, and revenue-cycle challenges.
For healthcare organizations evaluating RCM outsourcing, AI-powered revenue cycle management, denial management, accounts receivable management, or medical billing services, the underlying question is increasingly the same: not simply how efficiently problems are worked, but how many can be prevented from reaching the back end of the revenue cycle in the first place.
Learn more about Plutus Health's AI-powered revenue cycle management services at
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