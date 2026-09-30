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Times Prime Takes 'Born To Reward' To Daalchini Vending Machines, With Golden Tickets Worth INR 20,000
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 30 September 2026: For ₹10, consumers can now pick up more than a snack at their office vending machine. Times Prime is celebrating its birthday with Born to Reward and has partnered with Daalchini to place 1,00,000 limited-edition reward envelopes in vending machines across Mumbai and Delhi. Five of them hide Golden Tickets that unlock rewards worth up to ₹20,000.
The campaign runs from 23 September to 31 October 2026. The envelopes are available across 5,000 Daalchini vending machines in Mumbai and Delhi. Each costs ₹10 and contains a voucher offering benefits worth over ₹5,000 from Times Prime partners.
Five envelopes carry a Golden Ticket. Finders receive a reward package worth up to ₹20,000, which includes enhanced benefits from participating Times Prime partners and access to an exclusive Times Prime event. Consumers can find their nearest participating machine at co.
The vending activation extends a celebration that began in the Times Prime app. From 23 to 30 September, members unlocked one new partner offer each day, and every offer stays available to redeem for the rest of the campaign. The offers span travel, shopping, wellness, beauty, healthcare and lifestyle, from brands including Flipkart Flights, Klook, IGP, MeraDoc, FirstCry, Geetanjali Salon, GIVA and Duolingo.
Prerna Kalra, co-founder and CEO, Daalchini, said, "India's instant commerce story has been about delivery in minutes. We believe the next chapter is zero-wait, with value available the moment you walk past a machine. Gift cards and vouchers are a big step in that direction, and Times Prime's birthday is the perfect moment to put rewards into consumers' hands, literally."
About Times Prime
Times Prime is a digital lifestyle membership platform from Times Internet. It brings together subscriptions, benefits and experiences across entertainment, dining, travel, shopping, wellness and more, curated through a wide partner ecosystem around members' daily lives.
The campaign runs from 23 September to 31 October 2026. The envelopes are available across 5,000 Daalchini vending machines in Mumbai and Delhi. Each costs ₹10 and contains a voucher offering benefits worth over ₹5,000 from Times Prime partners.
Five envelopes carry a Golden Ticket. Finders receive a reward package worth up to ₹20,000, which includes enhanced benefits from participating Times Prime partners and access to an exclusive Times Prime event. Consumers can find their nearest participating machine at co.
The vending activation extends a celebration that began in the Times Prime app. From 23 to 30 September, members unlocked one new partner offer each day, and every offer stays available to redeem for the rest of the campaign. The offers span travel, shopping, wellness, beauty, healthcare and lifestyle, from brands including Flipkart Flights, Klook, IGP, MeraDoc, FirstCry, Geetanjali Salon, GIVA and Duolingo.
Prerna Kalra, co-founder and CEO, Daalchini, said, "India's instant commerce story has been about delivery in minutes. We believe the next chapter is zero-wait, with value available the moment you walk past a machine. Gift cards and vouchers are a big step in that direction, and Times Prime's birthday is the perfect moment to put rewards into consumers' hands, literally."
About Times Prime
Times Prime is a digital lifestyle membership platform from Times Internet. It brings together subscriptions, benefits and experiences across entertainment, dining, travel, shopping, wellness and more, curated through a wide partner ecosystem around members' daily lives.
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