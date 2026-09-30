Shareholders Who Lost Money In Shares Of Acquired Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lead Plaintiff Deadline November 2, 2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ("Hims & Hers" or the "Company") (NYSE: HIMS) on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Hims & Hers securities between August 4, 2025,and July 29, 2026 (the "Class Period").

Investors who purchased Hims & Hers shares during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for November 2, 2026.

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Allegations

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and withheld material adverse facts from investors, including that:



The Company shared consumers' health information with third-party advertising platforms;

The Company charged consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submitted an intake form, despite representing that consumers would be able to consult with a medical provider to find a treatment that was“right for them;”

The foregoing conduct exposed the Company to regulatory scrutiny;

As a result, the Company faced the likelihood of incurring fees and penalties; and Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



The Disclosure

On July 29, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”), the People of the State of California through Los Angeles County Counsel, and the Utah Division of Consumer Protection sued Hims & Hers in the Northern District of California.

According to the FTC, the action alleges that Hims & Hers failed to clearly disclose that it charged consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after submission of an intake form, despite representing that consumers would be able to consult with a medical provider to find treatment that was“right for them.”

The FTC also alleges that the Company created obstacles for consumers attempting to cancel subscriptions and misrepresented how their health information would remain private. According to the FTC, Hims & Hers shared consumers' health information with Meta, Snap, and other third parties.

Following this news, the price of Hims & Hers stock fell $4.32 per share, or 14.73%, to close at $25.00 per share on July 29, 2026.

WHY WOLF HALDENSTEIN?

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, remains steadfast in its pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings more than 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and maintains a proven record of protecting investors' rights.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or who have information that will assist in our investigation to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

Contact:



Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Email:... Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis



Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

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