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Logo Double-R Expands Affordable Logo Design, Web Design, Branding, Digital Marketing, And Mobile App Development Services Across The USA
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Houston, TX - Logo Double-R, a creative design agency serving businesses across the United States since 2014, today announced the expansion of its full suite of branding and digital services, giving startups, small businesses, and growing companies a single, affordable partner for custom logo design, web design, digital marketing, mobile app development, branding, and video animation.
The company has built its reputation on delivering a custom logo design service that replaces generic templates with logos built from scratch around each client's industry, audience, and long-term goals. Packages start from just $49, making professional, cheap logo design accessible to businesses that are just getting off the ground, without sacrificing the quality that comes from working with a full-time logo design company.
"Every business deserves a logo design company that treats their brand like it matters, no matter the size of the budget," a Logo Double-R spokesperson said. "Our goal has always been to prove that affordable logo design and professional-grade results are not mutually exclusive."
Alongside logo design, Logo Double-R offers a complete custom web design service for businesses across the USA. The team builds responsive web design solutions on WordPress and Shopify, along with custom eCommerce website development, so a company's website performs as well as it looks. Packages begin at $299, giving small businesses access to web design USA services that would normally be reserved for larger marketing budgets. From landing page design to full website redesigns, the agency emphasizes SEO-friendly structure, mobile responsiveness, and fast load times as standard, not add-ons.
The agency's digital marketing services round out its offering for companies looking to grow beyond a logo and a website. This includes SEO, email marketing service, content marketing service, and social media campaign management, positioning Logo Double-R as a business marketing company USA clients can rely on for ongoing growth rather than a one-time project.
Recognizing that branding rarely stops at a logo, Logo Double-R also provides affordable branding services covering business cards design, letterhead design, and business stationery design, helping companies maintain a consistent identity across every touchpoint, print and digital alike. For businesses looking to extend their brand into motion, the company's video animation service includes custom animations, Instagram stories, and logo animation, with video ads services designed to help brands stand out on crowded social platforms.
Mobile has become another growth area for the agency. Its mobile app development team supports both Android app development and iOS app design, building custom apps for startups and eCommerce businesses that need a mobile presence built for performance, not just appearance.
"We built Logo Double-R around a simple idea: a business shouldn't need five different vendors to look and sound consistent," the spokesperson added. "Whether a client needs a custom logo design, a full website, a marketing plan, a mobile app, or a promotional video, our team already understands their brand before we start, because we built it with them."
With a design and development team supporting businesses nationwide, Logo Double-R has delivered logos and digital projects for startups, small businesses, and established companies across industries including real estate, restaurants, retail, and eCommerce. The agency's growing city-specific presence - including dedicated logo design and web design services in markets such as Austin, Chicago, Columbus, Phoenix, Tampa, Charlotte, Nashville, and Raleigh - reflects increasing demand for affordable, professional branding outside of major metro design hubs.
Logo Double-R continues to position itself as a one-stop design partner, combining custom logo design, custom web design, digital marketing, branding, video animation, and mobile app development under one roof, with pricing plans designed to scale with a business as it grows.
About Logo Double-R
Logo Double-R is a creative design agency based in Houston, Texas, offering custom logo design, web design, branding, video animation, and mobile app development services to businesses across the USA. Founded in 2014, the agency has delivered over 100 logos and digital projects through a team of approximately 30 designers and developers.
The company has built its reputation on delivering a custom logo design service that replaces generic templates with logos built from scratch around each client's industry, audience, and long-term goals. Packages start from just $49, making professional, cheap logo design accessible to businesses that are just getting off the ground, without sacrificing the quality that comes from working with a full-time logo design company.
"Every business deserves a logo design company that treats their brand like it matters, no matter the size of the budget," a Logo Double-R spokesperson said. "Our goal has always been to prove that affordable logo design and professional-grade results are not mutually exclusive."
Alongside logo design, Logo Double-R offers a complete custom web design service for businesses across the USA. The team builds responsive web design solutions on WordPress and Shopify, along with custom eCommerce website development, so a company's website performs as well as it looks. Packages begin at $299, giving small businesses access to web design USA services that would normally be reserved for larger marketing budgets. From landing page design to full website redesigns, the agency emphasizes SEO-friendly structure, mobile responsiveness, and fast load times as standard, not add-ons.
The agency's digital marketing services round out its offering for companies looking to grow beyond a logo and a website. This includes SEO, email marketing service, content marketing service, and social media campaign management, positioning Logo Double-R as a business marketing company USA clients can rely on for ongoing growth rather than a one-time project.
Recognizing that branding rarely stops at a logo, Logo Double-R also provides affordable branding services covering business cards design, letterhead design, and business stationery design, helping companies maintain a consistent identity across every touchpoint, print and digital alike. For businesses looking to extend their brand into motion, the company's video animation service includes custom animations, Instagram stories, and logo animation, with video ads services designed to help brands stand out on crowded social platforms.
Mobile has become another growth area for the agency. Its mobile app development team supports both Android app development and iOS app design, building custom apps for startups and eCommerce businesses that need a mobile presence built for performance, not just appearance.
"We built Logo Double-R around a simple idea: a business shouldn't need five different vendors to look and sound consistent," the spokesperson added. "Whether a client needs a custom logo design, a full website, a marketing plan, a mobile app, or a promotional video, our team already understands their brand before we start, because we built it with them."
With a design and development team supporting businesses nationwide, Logo Double-R has delivered logos and digital projects for startups, small businesses, and established companies across industries including real estate, restaurants, retail, and eCommerce. The agency's growing city-specific presence - including dedicated logo design and web design services in markets such as Austin, Chicago, Columbus, Phoenix, Tampa, Charlotte, Nashville, and Raleigh - reflects increasing demand for affordable, professional branding outside of major metro design hubs.
Logo Double-R continues to position itself as a one-stop design partner, combining custom logo design, custom web design, digital marketing, branding, video animation, and mobile app development under one roof, with pricing plans designed to scale with a business as it grows.
About Logo Double-R
Logo Double-R is a creative design agency based in Houston, Texas, offering custom logo design, web design, branding, video animation, and mobile app development services to businesses across the USA. Founded in 2014, the agency has delivered over 100 logos and digital projects through a team of approximately 30 designers and developers.
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