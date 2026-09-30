Kelly® Launches Kelly Digital Infrastructuretm As AI Accelerates Data Center Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New specialty division of Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom combines decades of industry expertise with Kelly's scale to solve critical workforce needs across the digital infrastructure ecosystem

Facts at a Glance:



Kelly Digital Infrastructure brings together Kelly Telecom, NextGen | GTA, and Motion Telco under one specialized brand that serves the entire ecosystem.

Expertise of the new division spans telecom, data center, advanced AI, and automation services. The unified brand combines industry expertise with Kelly's scale to deliver end-to-end workforce solutions, from staffing and direct hire to technical project services and managed programs.



TROY, Mich., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global workforce strategy and solutions provider, today announced the launch of Kelly Digital Infrastructure, unifying the Kelly Telecom, NextGen | GTA, and Motion Telco businesses under a single specialty brand. Built on decades of deep domain expertise and industry partnerships, the new division brings together workforce capabilities that address client and talent needs across the digital infrastructure ecosystem, with a focus on telecom, data centers, AI, and automation.

“Kelly Digital Infrastructure is a natural evolution of the business we've built to help clients navigate increasingly complex workforce needs while connecting talent to opportunity across this rapidly growing industry,” said Mark Walker, President, Engineering & Digital Infrastructure at Kelly.“AI is reshaping digital infrastructure and the specialized workforce required to build and operate it. We are unifying our expertise and talent networks across telecom, data centers, AI, and automation to meet those needs.”

Demand for highly specialized digital infrastructure talent is surging. Human capital constraints are the largest bottleneck to data center development, fueling higher wages in both major markets and smaller communities, as well as talent poaching within the industry, according to the Kelly 2026 Data Center Salary Guide. Kelly's analysis found salary premiums of up to 74% above the national benchmark for critical data center roles, underscoring the intensifying competition for specific talent as data center development expands across both established hubs and emerging markets.

“Organizations in the digital infrastructure ecosystem need access to specialized talent at every stage, from development and deployment through ongoing operations,” said Joel Leege, President of Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom at Kelly.“As AI and cloud deployment accelerate data center growth at an unprecedented pace, developers and operators need a cohesive, end-to-end workforce strategy, and Kelly Digital Infrastructure brings the expertise and scale to deliver it.”

End-to-End Workforce Solutions for Digital Infrastructure

Industry organizations require comprehensive workforce strategies built to keep pace, from planning and development to deployment and daily operations. Kelly Digital Infrastructure helps clients address talent and project needs through all critical phases of the infrastructure lifecycle:



Design & Planning: engineering, network design, site development, permitting, project management, infrastructure strategy, and data-driven planning

Build & Deployment: construction and deployment support, fiber/OSP, wireless and RAN deployment, in-building and private networks, equipment installation, integration and commissioning

Operations & Optimization: network and field operations, testing and optimization, PIM mitigation, infrastructure monitoring, AIOps, predictive fault detection, maintenance, and modernization Workforce Development & Consulting: workforce strategy, talent pipelines, specialized training and upskilling pathways to develop and transition talent into high-demand infrastructure roles

Across each phase, Kelly Digital Infrastructure is expanding the use of automation and applied AI to help clients improve workforce productivity, project efficiency, and infrastructure performance.

Workforce Solutions in Action

Kelly Digital Infrastructure has already achieved demonstrable results as a combined entity, recently partnering with a leading energy infrastructure firm facing acute labor shortages in emerging data center markets. By transitioning the client from a rigid direct-hire framework to an agile SOW model, Kelly rapidly deployed project managers, mechanical designers, and field engineers, eliminating construction delays and improving worker retention.

To deliver these outcomes at scale, Kelly Digital Infrastructure leverages Kelly's proven recruiting engine, deeply vetted talent pipelines, and specialized workforce development capabilities. Kelly is also developing purpose-built approaches, such as a data center workforce accelerator program, designed to help clients address talent shortages through assessment, training, upskilling, and deployment of workers from adjacent industries into high-demand infrastructure roles.

To learn more, visit kellyservices.com/divisions/digital-infrastructure.

About Kelly Digital Infrastructure(TM)

Kelly Digital Infrastructure TM provides specialized workforce solutions, technical project execution, and talent strategies across the digital infrastructure ecosystem, with expertise in telecommunications, data centers, AI and automation, and power and energy. Built on decades of experience that includes designing more than 250,000 sites and carriers, Kelly Digital Infrastructure delivers contingent staffing, direct hire, technical project services, strategic consulting, and managed programs to help clients build, deploy, operate, and scale critical infrastructure globally.

About Kelly ®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 375,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting solutions ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2025 was $4.3 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

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