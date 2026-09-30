Kaplan Fox Urges Investors Of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) To Seek A Leadership Role Before October 13, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against UWM Holdings Corporation (“UWM Holdings” or the“Company”) (NYSE: UWMC) on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired UWM Holdings securities between March 9, 2026 and August 5, 2026 (the“Class Period”).

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If you are an investor in UWM Holdings and have suffered losses, you may CLICK HERE to contact us. You may also contact Kaplan Fox by emailing ... or by calling (212) 329-8571.

DEADLINE REMINDER: If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than October 13, 2026 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. If you have losses we encourage you to contact us to learn more about the lead plaintiff process. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

The Complaint alleges that on“August 5, 2026, after the market closed, UWM reported second quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results, including a $603.2 million interest rate derivatives loss which contributed to a $451.9 million second-quarter net loss. Total equity also fell 43.6% year over year, reflecting the net loss and derivative-related charges.”“Then, on August 6, 2026, at 10:30 AM EDT, the Company held an earnings call in connection with its second quarter 2026 financial results. During that call, Chief Executive Officer Mathew Ishbia ('Ishbia') disclosed 'We were over-hedged, if you think of it that way, protecting against the Two Harbors transaction.' Ishbia further stated '[w]e don't traditionally hedge our MSRs [Mortgage Servicing Rights]' but 'when you're going through and acquiring a company like Two Harbors and a massive MSR book... it created a little more risk. So... we did put a hedge on to protect against that risk and then a lot of things happen[ed]...and then obviously, the Two Harbors transaction went away. And so a confluence of events that created a hedge loss.'” On“this news, shares of UWM Holdings fell $0.64 or 34.78% to close at $1.20 on August 6, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.”

The Complaint further alleges that“Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had deviated from its traditional strategy of not hedging its mortgage servicing rights to take a major hedge position; (2) the Company over-hedged itself in anticipation of the Two Harbors transaction; (3) the Company's purported efforts to balance its risk in fact created an excess hedging risk; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.”

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If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

CONTACT:

Jeffrey P. Campisi

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

800 Third Avenue, 38th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(212) 329-8571

...

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1501

Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4704

...

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