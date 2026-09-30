Netlib Security Warns Detection-First Strategies Are Leaving Enterprise Data Vulnerable

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With an increased AI-threat landscape, organizations overlook a fundamental question: What happens to the data when attackers get through?

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetLib Security, a leader in transparent data encryption, announced a new version of Encryptionizer earlier this year, with AI-driven enhancements and major upgrades to Encryptionizer Key Manager (EKM) for data security that keeps you ahead of cybercriminals. Encryption in the age of AI has fundamentally changed the threat landscape. As such, organizations continue to invest heavily in cybersecurity tools designed to prevent, detect and respond to attacks. NetLib Security is warning that one of the most consequential gaps in enterprise security remains largely unchanged: protecting the data itself.

The cybersecurity industry has increasingly embraced an“assume breach” mentality; the recognition that even sophisticated defenses cannot guarantee attackers will never penetrate an organization's environment. That philosophy often stops short of its logical conclusion.

“If we assume attackers will eventually get through, we also have to assume they may eventually reach the data,” said David Stonehill, Chief Technology Officer at NetLib Security.“Organizations understandably want to know how quickly they can detect an intrusion. But they also need to ask what happens to the data if an attacker gets it.”

The distinction is increasingly important as organizations manage sensitive information across complex environments that include cloud infrastructure, on-premises systems, legacy databases and applications. To help organizations of all sizes navigate the critical components of data-at-rest security, NetLib Security is launching “The Data Defense Playbook: 5 Steps to Make Stolen Data Useless.” This practical guide outlines five practical steps for building a data defense strategy designed around a simple principle: Assume the breach. Defend the data.

While endpoint security, network monitoring, identity management and threat detection remain critical components of any cybersecurity strategy, none inherently protects usable data once an attacker gains sufficient access. Encryption can.

Yet confusion persists around what it means to adequately protect data at rest. Organizations may assume that cloud-provider encryption, disk encryption or other infrastructure-level controls mean sensitive database information is fully protected. Those safeguards can serve important purposes, but they do not necessarily provide the same protection as encrypting sensitive data itself and maintaining control over the encryption keys.

NetLib Security points to several areas contributing to the data protection gap:



Overreliance on perimeter and detection technologies. Organizations continue to devote significant resources to identifying and stopping attacks without giving equal consideration to limiting the value of information that may ultimately be stolen.

Confusion around data at rest encryption. Encrypting a drive, storage volume or cloud infrastructure is not necessarily equivalent to protecting sensitive information at the database or data level.

Fragmented encryption and key management. As data moves across physical, virtual and cloud environments, inconsistent encryption policies and decentralized key management can create security gaps.

Legacy data environments. Critical information frequently remains housed in older databases and applications that cannot simply be replaced but still require modern data protection. Assumptions about cloud security. Moving information to the cloud does not transfer ultimate responsibility for protecting the underlying data to the cloud provider.



The issue becomes even more consequential as artificial intelligence increases both the scale and sophistication of cyber threats. Attackers can automate reconnaissance, accelerate attacks and process stolen information more efficiently than ever before. That makes minimizing the value of stolen data an increasingly important component of cyber resilience.

“Detection tells you something happened. Encryption can actually change what the attacker gets,” Stonehill continued.“Organizations need both. The goal should not simply be to make a breach harder. It should be to make stolen data useless.”

NetLib Security advocates a data-centric approach in which strong encryption and centralized key management operate alongside, not instead of, traditional cybersecurity defenses. By protecting sensitive information at the data level across cloud, physical, virtual and legacy environments, organizations can reduce the consequences of a successful intrusion.

As organizations begin evaluating cybersecurity priorities and budgets for 2027, NetLib Security encourages security leaders to add a simple question to that process: If our other defenses fail tomorrow, what data will an attacker still be able to read? This is not a dismissal of detection-first strategies. It recognizes that in the AI era, detection alone is not enough. Breaches may be unavoidable, but catastrophic data exposure is not.

Encryption is not optional. It never was.

About NetLib Security

NetLib Security has spent more than 20 years developing a powerful, patented solution that starts by setting up a formidable offense for every environment where your data resides: physical, virtual and cloud. Our platform simplifies the process while ensuring high levels of security.

Simplify your data security needs. Encryptionizer is easy to deploy. It's a cost-effective way to proactively and transparently protect your sensitive data that allows you to quickly and confidently meet your security requirements. With budget considerations in mind, we have designed an affordable data security platform that protects, manages, and defends your data, while responding to the ever changing compliance requirements. No coding changes required.

Data breaches are expensive. Security does not have to be.

NetLib Security works with government agencies, healthcare organizations, small to large enterprises, financial services, credit card processors, distributors, and resellers to provide a flexible data security solution that meets their evolving needs. To learn more or request a free evaluation visit us at .

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