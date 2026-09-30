Denny's Presents $1.24 Million For Childhood Cancer Research, Calls On Restaurant Industry To Join The Cause

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denny's system has contributed nearly $4 million since 2011 and honors Cookies for Kids' Cancer co-founder Gretchen Holt Witt with inaugural Humanitarian Leadership Award

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny's and its franchise owners, restaurant teams, and Guests presented more than $1.24 million to Cookies for Kids' Cancer during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a 30% increase over the Brand's inaugural systemwide campaign last year.

With total support now approaching $4 million since 2011, Denny's is calling on restaurant brands across the industry to join the growing effort and help bring even more resources to childhood cancer research.

“I lost my brother to cancer at a young age, so this is personal to me,” said Chris Bode, president and chief executive officer of Denny's.“Our franchise owners brought this cause into Denny's, and our teams and Guests helped it grow into a hometown movement across the country. Denny's is committed to sustaining that support because families facing childhood cancer need better treatment options.

Denny's also named Gretchen Holt Witt, co-founder and executive director of Cookies for Kids' Cancer, the first recipient of its Humanitarian Leadership Award during the Brand's annual franchisee convention on September 23. The award recognizes Witt's leadership in turning her family's experience with childhood cancer into a national movement to fund research, bringing families, businesses, and communities together to help advance better treatments for children.

Witt and her husband, Larry, founded Cookies for Kids' Cancer in 2008 to help other families fighting pediatric cancer after their 2-year-old son, Liam, was declared cancer-free. Liam's cancer later returned and he lost his battle in 2011 at age six, but his parents continued their work so other children and families could have more treatment options.

“These are the children of our team members, Guests, owners, and neighbors. This matters because they matter,” said Fasika Melaku, chief people, enterprise communications, and social impact officer of Denny's.“Every restaurant brand has a community it can mobilize. We're asking our industry to turn that reach into more funding for childhood cancer research.”

Cookies for Kids' Cancer supports peer-reviewed research and clinical trials at leading pediatric cancer centers across the United States, including a Texas Children's study exploring a potential treatment approach for children with recurrent ependymoma, a type of brain or spinal cord tumor that has returned after treatment. While Denny's fundraising is rooted in communities across the United States, the potential impact of the research extends beyond national borders. Discoveries made here can inform care and help advance new, improved and less toxic treatments for children around the world.

“People do not have to work in a laboratory to help move research forward,” said Gretchen Holt Witt.“Cancer remains the leading cause of death from disease among children in the United States, and the cancers children face are different from those most commonly diagnosed in adults. Support from Denny's helps us fund promising work toward new, improved and less toxic treatments. Every contribution gives researchers more resources to pursue better answers for children.”

Restaurant brands interested in joining the effort or learning more about Denny's partnership with Cookies for Kids' Cancer may contact Colton Grace, manager of enterprise PR, at ....

About Denny's

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C.-based family dining restaurant brand that has welcomed Guests to its booths for more than 70 years.

Guided by the belief that“We love to feed people,” Denny's serves craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night. Guests can enjoy Denny's in its restaurants, through Denny's on Demand and through its virtual restaurant concepts, The Meltdown, Banda Burrito and The Burger Den.

Denny's supports communities through initiatives including its Mobile Relief Diner, the Denny's Hungry for Education scholarship program and partnerships with No Kid Hungry and Cookies for Kids' Cancer.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our website at or social channels: Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Cookies for Kids' Cancer

Cookies for Kids' Cancer is a nationally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for pediatric cancer-the #1 disease killer of children in the U.S. Inspired by the belief that everyone can make a difference, the organization mobilizes individuals, businesses, and communities to raise critical funding through grassroots events like bake sales, fitness challenges, and corporate campaigns.

Since its founding, Cookies for Kids' Cancer has granted more than $23 million, supporting over 140 cutting-edge research projects and contributing to 60 new treatment options. Backed by a global network of 18,000+ passionate supporters, every dollar donated is tax-deductible and fuels hope for children fighting cancer.

Media Contact

Colton Grace

864-492-6719

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at