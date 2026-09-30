Virtuix Expands Omni One For Quest Library To 75+ Games As Meta Unveils Next-Generation VR Glasses

Omni One Orders Up 3X Quarter-to-Date Following June Meta Quest Launch

Launch of New Meta and Valve Headsets Signal Continued Investment and Innovation Across VR Ecosystem



AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems, today announced that its Omni One for Quest content library has expanded to over 75 compatible or upcoming Meta Quest titles, as continued hardware innovation from Meta and Valve broadens the VR ecosystem.

Since launching Omni One for Quest in June in collaboration with Meta, Virtuix has seen the number of Omni One orders increase approximately 3X quarter-to-date compared with the same period last year, building on 72% year-over-year order growth in the Company's first fiscal quarter. More than 75 Meta Quest games are now compatible with Omni One or coming soon, including major titles and franchises such as Forefront, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and The Boys.

At Meta Connect, Meta unveiled its next-generation Meta VR Glasses, a lightweight VR device that eliminates the bulky headset and headstrap traditionally associated with VR. Weighing approximately 100 grams, the new glasses demonstrate a potential roadmap toward lighter and more accessible VR hardware. Through its participation in the Made for Meta program, Virtuix expects Omni One for Quest to be compatible with Meta VR Glasses, subject to successful integration and testing.

“Meta's latest announcement provides an exciting glimpse into the future of virtual reality,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Virtuix.“As VR hardware becomes smaller, lighter, and more accessible, we believe full-body movement will become an increasingly important part of the immersive experience. With Omni One orders up 3X quarter-to-date and our Quest game library expanding to more than 75 titles, we're seeing strong momentum as we bring our movement technology to a broader audience.”

Virtuix believes continued investment and innovation from Meta, together with Valve's recent launch of the Steam Frame, underscore the ongoing advancement of the VR ecosystem. As next-generation hardware becomes more accessible, Omni One adds full-body movement to the immersive experience by enabling users to physically walk and run through virtual worlds.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a developer of AI-driven, full-body immersive simulation systems and the creator of the“Omni” omni-directional treadmill. Virtuix's technology lets users physically move through virtual and AI-generated environments. The Company's products are deployed across consumer entertainment, defense training and simulation, robotics, healthcare, research, and enterprise applications involving organizations including Meta, NASA, Tesla, KBR, and Sirica Therapeutics. The Company's growing federal and defense footprint includes programs, deployments, and research initiatives involving the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force.

Virtuix continues to expand the Omni brand from immersive entertainment into a broader, full-body simulation technology platform serving multiple commercial and government markets. For more information, visit virtuix.com or the Company's new Investor Relations website at invest.virtuix.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate,”“could,”“would,”“potential” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's sales and expansion plans, current and future game library, plans to pursue strategic acquisitions, potential impacts on future revenues or shareholder value, and the Company's position in the defense training market. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to identify, negotiate, and complete acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; the ability to successfully integrate any acquired business; risks related to government contracting, including contract cancellations, modifications, or funding changes; the uncertainties related to market conditions; and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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Company Contact

Lauren Premo

Virtuix Inc.

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Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

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