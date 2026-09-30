Capriotti's Continues Colorado Springs Comeback With Grand Reopening At Creekwalk

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Cheyenne Road shop reopens October 13, marking Capriotti's second Colorado Springs reopening in one month

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Capriotti'sSandwich Shop is continuing its renewed commitment to the Colorado Springs community with the grand reopening of its Cheyenne Road location at 140 E. Cheyenne Road, Suite 110 in Creekwalk on Tuesday, October 13. The reopening comes just one month after Capriotti's welcomed guests back to its Barnes Road shop under new corporate ownership.With both Colorado Springs restaurants under new corporate ownership, Capriott's has invested in building strong local teams and delivering food and service that guests expect from the brand. Including the award-winning subs that have made Capriotti's an iconic brand over the past 50 years. Eager fans can look forward to a new addition at the Cheyenne Road location, as it will feature freshly made fries available at the restaurant for the first time.“The response to our Barnes Road reopening reminded us just how much Capriotti's means to the Colorado Springs community,” said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti'sSandwich Shop.“To be opening the doors at Cheyenne Road just a month later makes this one especially meaningful. We made a commitment to bring these restaurants back stronger, and I'm incredibly proud of our team for making that happen. Most of all, we're excited to welcome our guests back and be part of this community for years to come.”To celebrate the October 13 grand reopening, the Cheyenne Road shop will host fun and engaging activities throughout the day. At 9 a.m., the first 50 customers through the door will receive a Free Small 8” Sub for a future visit. All day long, guests can spin a prize wheel to score exclusive swag and prizes. Plus, during lunch and dinner hours, guests can enter a raffle for a chance to win a Capriotti's Swag Bag.Capriotti's is known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches made with premium ingredients. The Cheyenne Road location will serve the full lineup of fan favorites guests know and love. Signature offerings include The Bobbie, made with slow-roasted, hand-pulled Butterballturkey, the Capastrami, and the Classic Cheesesteak, an official member of the Cheesesteak Hall of Fame, and many more. The lineup also features the new Cooper SharpCheesesteak, available for a limited time.Regular hours of operation for the Cheyenne Road location are Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Capriotti's offers convenient dine-in, pickup, and delivery options, along with robust catering services for local gatherings and events.Customers can join Capriotti's Rewards by providing a phone number at checkout or enrolling at capriottis/freesub, and opting in for SMS unlocks exclusive deals and updates, including a FREE Small 8" Sub*. Members also earn points on every purchase, get early access to new menu items, and receive a special birthday reward, among other perks.For more information, visit or follow the location on Facebook for local updates.*Disclaimer: Upon successful enrollment a personalized code will be sent via text message, redeemable for one small 8” sandwich with any pre-tax purchase of $2 or more online or in the app as a registered user within 14 days. Offer excludes all wagyu sandwiches. Add-ons cost extra. Limit one free sub per customer, phone number and account. Offer valid for a limited time. Not valid with any other offer, combos or delivery.About Capriotti'sSandwich ShopCapriotti'sSandwich Shop has been 'Simply the Best Since 1976.' The award-winning fast-casual restaurant brand is known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches. Staying true to its roots, Capriotti's slow-roasts whole Butterballturkeys in-house daily and hand-pulls them each morning to deliver unmatched flavor and freshness. With more than 150 locations across the U.S., the brand is home to fan-favorite subs like The Bobbie- voted“Greatest Sandwich in America”- and unique offerings like the Capastrami, Cole Turkey and premium American Wagyu Cheesesteaks. Capriotti's continues to expand across the nation and has been consistently ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards to earn points, unlock perks and get exclusive access to new offers. For more information, visit , or follow Capriotti's on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

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Capriotti's Continues Colorado Springs Comeback with Grand Reopening at Creekwalk News Provided By Ink Link Marketing September 30, 2026, 13:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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