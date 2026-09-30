Navrecs Launches NAV Reconciliation Software That Replaces The Excel NAV Review

NavRecs: the NAV review, automated.

Automated platform re-checks a fund's net asset value in seconds, built for fund administrators of every size

ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The daily net asset value (NAV) review no longer has to take the whole morning. NavRecs today launched the first NAV reconciliation solution built for fund administrators of every size: automated NAV reconciliation software that re-performs an administrator's NAV checks in seconds and shows the reviewer only what needs their judgement.In many administrators the NAV review still lives in spreadsheets. Every morning, files from custodians, prime brokers and pricing sources are gathered, re-keyed, rolled forward and compared line by line, fund by fund. Breaks surface late in the day, the evidence sits across folders and inboxes, and senior reviewers spend hours checking numbers that already agree.NavRecs replaces that morning:. Every check in seconds. On the NavRecs demo book, 371 checks across 6 funds run in under 3 seconds, measured.. Only the breaks. Reviewers see the exceptions, ranked by their impact on the NAV.. Every figure traced. Any number is one click from the cell it came from.. A record that holds. Every sign-off lands on an append-only, tamper-evident audit trail; nothing is deleted.. The judgement stays human. The reviewer still signs.Files are dropped in, or collected per source once that is set up at onboarding. NavRecs reads exported files only and never writes to the accounting system.The checks cover cash, positions, prices, FX, accruals, fees, capital activity and the NAV movement itself. Each is switched on or off per fund and calibrated to the firm's own tolerances, and new checks are built on request. Every check is mapped to the GFSC's pricing controls guidance (November 2021) and CSSF Circular 24/856, the Luxembourg regulator's rules on NAV errors in force since January 2025.NavRecs is deployed inside the administrator's own Microsoft tenant: no outbound internet calls, nothing leaves it, and NavRecs never sees client data. Sign-in is Microsoft Entra with the firm's own two-factor, with no per-seat licence and unlimited users. The engine is deterministic: no generative AI in the numbers. Built to keep compliance and IT teams happy."The NAV review is where an administrator's judgement matters most, yet most of the morning goes on collecting files and comparing numbers that already agree," said a NavRecs spokesperson. "NavRecs hands that time back: up to 90% of the morning's review time. On one desk we studied closely, our own estimate was around ten senior hours a day across its funds. Roughly nine of those went on collection, logins, re-keying, roll-forwards and comparing numbers that already agreed. About one hour was judgement. That is one desk, our own count, not a survey."Administrators can start with a parallel run against their own morning, with pass criteria in writing and corrections at no cost. NavRecs is set up in weeks for a firm on a common accounting system and is priced by fund count, not by seat.See NavRecs run on sample funds: book a 20-minute demo at /demo, or see every check at /checks.About NavRecsNavRecs is automated NAV (net asset value) reconciliation software for fund administrators of every size. Guernsey-based, it re-performs the daily NAV review in seconds inside each client's own Microsoft tenant, ranks breaks by their impact on the NAV, traces every figure to its source and keeps a tamper-evident audit trail.

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NavRecs Launches NAV Reconciliation Software That Replaces the Excel NAV Review News Provided By NavRecs September 30, 2026, 13:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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