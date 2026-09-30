Digi-Buzz Pledges Free Q4 'Black Friday Digital Defense' Audits For All Quad Cities Small Businesses

Melissa Church of Digi-Buzz holding a sign that says free social media reviews

Digi-Buzz pledges free Q4 social media audits for all Quad Cities small businesses throughout October ahead of the holiday shopping rush.

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With the critical fourth-quarter shopping season beginning tomorrow, Le Claire, IA-based digital marketing agency Digi-Buzz has announced a pro-bono community initiative to protect the social media visibility of local mom-and-pop retailers. To help Quad Cities businesses capture holiday search traffic, the agency is offering free, comprehensive social media audits to any local business that registers before October 31st.The initiative comes in response to the fierce competition for consumer attention during Q4. With social media algorithms constantly shifting and AI-driven search engines increasingly pulling answers directly from social media captions, local businesses risk losing reach and revenue due to hidden algorithmic penalties or outdated posting habits."Many business owners are pouring their own time, or paying agencies, to manage their social media, but they aren't getting the return they deserve because of some common mistakes," said Melissa Church, Founder of Digi-Buzz. "Whether you are managing it yourself or hiring it out, we want to make sure you are getting the most out of your current investment. Sometimes a second set of eyes is crucial to ensure our community's small businesses aren't being held back by outdated tactics right before the holiday rush."The free, forward-facing social media audit will evaluate a business's active profiles to maximize their Q4 potential, specifically looking for:Algorithmic Red Flags: Identifying critical errors that suppress organic reach, such as the use of copyrighted music or suspected bot engagement that triggers platform penalties.Modernizing Social Strategy: Spotting outdated, time-wasting tactics, such as relying on hashtags on Facebook or using redundant location tags (like tagging the business that is actually making the post).Generative Engine Optimization (GEO ) Alignment: Reviewing how social media captions are written to ensure they go hand-in-hand with AI search visibility, so generative engines can properly read and recommend the business to local shoppers.Conversion Readiness: Ensuring the front-facing layout, bios, and links are engineered to convert holiday scrollers into actual foot traffic.Digi-Buzz recently was awarded 1st Place for Best Marketing in the region and 1st Place for Best Web Services from the city's paper. The agency is leveraging this top-tier expertise to provide actionable, enterprise-level digital advice to emerging and established local businesses at no cost.Quad Cities business owners can secure their free Q4 digital audit by registering during the open enrollment period this October on their website. To ensure all actionable insights can be implemented before the Black Friday rush, the pro-bono initiative will close to new applicants on October 31st.About Digi-Buzz:Located near Davenport, Iowa, Digi-Buzz is a premier digital marketing agency specializing in social media management, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and comprehensive web services. Recognized as the Best Marketing and Best Web Services provider in the Quad Cities, Digi-Buzz builds dynamic, high-converting digital presences that drive real-world revenue.

Melissa Church

Digi-Buzz

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Digi-Buzz Pledges Free Q4 'Black Friday Digital Defense' Audits for All Quad Cities Small Businesses News Provided By Digi-Buzz September 30, 2026, 13:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.