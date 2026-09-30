Jodi Beith, Featured By Influential Women, Connects Talent And Strong Leadership Through Modern Workforce Development

DANVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Diverse Career Path and Commitment to Relationships Shape Jodi's Approach to Business Development and Community ImpactDanville, Illinois – Jodi Beith, Director of Business Development with Express Employment Professionals, is dedicated to connecting employers with customized workforce solutions while helping businesses and individuals find opportunities for sustainable growth. Working with employers throughout Central and Southern Illinois, including Danville, Paris, Marshall, Watseka, and parts of Indiana, she takes time to understand each organization beyond its immediate hiring needs.Jodi partners closely with business leaders to understand their organizational challenges, culture, and long-term goals. Through this approach, she works to ensure that each placement supports immediate productivity while contributing to sustainable growth. Her work reflects a broader commitment to connecting people to opportunity and helping businesses grow while strengthening the communities she serves.Her career path has been anything but traditional, and that diverse experience has become a defining strength in her professional approach. Jodi began her career in tax preparation before transitioning into the skilled trades, where she worked hands-on as a sheet metal specialist building aerospace components. After recognizing the need for a more sustainable long-term path, she made a strategic shift into the staffing industry, joining Express Employment Professionals through the administrative side of the business.During her time in operations, Jodi gained experience in payroll, workers' compensation claims, and operational support, building a strong foundation in the full lifecycle of workforce management. After two years in operations, she transitioned into business development, where she discovered her true calling.Today, Jodi is actively out in the field every day, conducting facility tours, meeting with decision-makers, and developing tailored staffing and workforce strategies. Her understanding of both operational responsibilities and business development allows her to approach workforce challenges from multiple perspectives. Rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all solution, she focuses on understanding the people, needs, and goals behind each organization.Jodi attributes her success to staying authentic, being willing to step forward even when it feels uncomfortable, and not being afraid to take a seat at the table. She has learned that growth comes from showing up consistently, building genuine relationships, and being open to learning from every experience along the way. She also credits resilience and a strong work ethic, which have helped her navigate an unconventional career path and turn each transition into an opportunity for growth.That perspective is also reflected in the career advice Jodi shares with others. She encourages professionals not to be afraid to take their seat at the table, remain authentic, stay willing to learn, and avoid allowing imposter syndrome to hold them back. When the market is down, or circumstances become difficult, she believes it can be important to consider a different approach and seek insight from people at different stages of their careers. Learning from those who have more experience, those with similar experience, and those who have less experience can provide valuable perspective on where someone is going, where they are currently, and where they came from.For young women entering the industry, Jodi emphasizes the power of real relationships. While knowledge can go far, she believes a genuine relationship can open a door and create opportunities. She encourages women to remain adaptable and authentic while understanding that they will encounter many different personalities and situations throughout their careers.Her philosophy of leading by example is also deeply personal. Jodi and her husband raised seven children, an experience that reinforced for her the importance of work, sacrifice, perseverance, and setting an example for others. She carries that same mindset into her professional life, believing that people are watching and that leadership is demonstrated through consistent actions.Authenticity, service, and impact remain the values most important to Jodi in both her work and personal life. She believes in showing up as a real person, doing meaningful work, and focusing on how she can help others succeed. Integrity, humility, and compassion are central to her approach, and she is not afraid to ask for help or be vulnerable because she believes real strength comes from honesty and connection.At the core of everything Jodi does is the belief that it takes a village. Through her professional work and community involvement, she strives to create environments where people are supported, empowered, and set up for success. She also contributes to local workforce development initiatives, including facilitating monthly professional development groups through the chamber focused on topics such as generational communication and workplace effectiveness.Outside of work, Jodi enjoys spending time with her family and has a passion for pinball. Across her professional and personal life, she remains committed to connecting people to opportunity, strengthening relationships, and creating meaningful impact through service.Learn More about Jodi Beith:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Jodi Beith, Featured By Influential Women, Connects Talent And Strong Leadership Through Modern Workforce Development News Provided By Influential Women September 30, 2026, 13:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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