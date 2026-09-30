Beachside Rehab Highlights Luxury West Palm Beach Treatment For Recovery Month

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Joint Commission-accredited center spotlights medical detox and inpatient care on its private five-acre campus in West Palm Beach, Florida.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of National Recovery Month, Beachside Rehab is highlighting the medical detox and inpatient treatment offered on its private five-acre campus in West Palm Beach. Beachside runs its luxury rehab in Florida from 1101 54th Street with a 5:1 average patient-to-staff ratio and a board-certified psychiatrist on staff.The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) established National Recovery Month in 1989 to promote evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, and the observance runs every September. In SAMHSA's 2025 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 30.6 million U.S. adults perceived that they had ever had a problem with their drug or alcohol use. Of that group, 73.0 percent, or 22.3 million people, considered themselves in recovery or recovered.For people ready to start treatment, care at Beachside begins with medically supervised detox in West Palm Beach, which includes 24-hour nursing and withdrawal management. Clients who finish detox continue on the same campus in the luxury inpatient rehab program. Stays run 30 to 90 days under a customized plan from the medical and clinical teams, and therapy includes cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR), relapse prevention therapy and daily group sessions.Clients stay in private rooms or suites. The grounds include a private pool, an organic recovery garden, a labyrinth walk and a pickleball court. Private chefs prepare meals around each client's dietary needs, and acupuncturists and massage therapists work on staff. Each day starts with yoga or meditation, with afternoon hours reserved for art, music, equine therapy and massage. Treatment pricing includes meals and accommodations.Beachside Rehab is a licensed dual-diagnosis facility, and its clinicians treat depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD and bipolar disorder alongside substance use. The center holds The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and lists the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration among its accrediting organizations.After inpatient treatment, clients can move to Beachside's outpatient location at 4005 North Highway A1A on Hutchinson Island, where care steps down from partial hospitalization to standard outpatient therapy. Aftercare follows with therapy and check-ins. Beachside works with private insurance carriers including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and Cigna, and admissions staff can verify coverage over the phone at 866-349-1770. Calls are confidential.About Beachside RehabBeachside Rehab is a luxury addiction and mental health treatment center on a private five-acre campus in West Palm Beach, Florida, with outpatient programs on Hutchinson Island. Accredited by The Joint Commission and licensed as a dual-diagnosis facility, Beachside provides medical detox and inpatient treatment with a 5:1 average patient-to-staff ratio. For more information, call 866-349-1770 or visit .

David Sincavage

Beachside Rehab

+1 866-349-1770

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Beachside Rehab Highlights Luxury West Palm Beach Treatment for Recovery Month News Provided By MGMT Digital September 30, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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