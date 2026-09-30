NEA And NASW-PACE Back Andy Beck In Wisconsin's 5Th Congressional District

Andy Beck

Two national organizations representing educators and social workers add their support to Beck's campaign for Wisconsin's 5th District.

- Andy Beck, Democratic Candidate for CongressWEST BEND, WI, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two national organizations representing educators and social workers are backing Andy Beck in Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District, adding new support to the Democratic candidate's campaign as the November 3 general election approaches.The National Education Association (NEA) has named Beck among its recommended candidates for Congress in 2026, listing him as its recommended candidate for Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District. The National Association of Social Workers -Political Action for Candidate Election (NASW-PACE) has also formally endorsed Beck for the 2026 general election.“For me, these endorsements are about the people behind them - educators, social workers and professionals who spend their careers helping our children, families and communities,” Beck said.“I'm grateful to have their support.”NASW represents nearly 90,000 professional social workers nationally, including 1,312 members in its Wisconsin chapter. In its endorsement letter, NASW-PACE cited Beck's commitment to the well-being of individuals, families and communities and noted the role social workers play in providing mental-health services and serving vulnerable populations.The NEA describes its recommended candidates as candidates who share its values and commitment to students, public schools and families. Its 2026 Wisconsin congressional recommendations now include Beck in District 5.Beck, a Milwaukee Public Schools graduate whose career has included healthcare, manufacturing and private-sector business, has made lowering costs, protecting Social Security, improving healthcare and supporting good-paying jobs central issues in his campaign.The endorsements add education and social-work organizations to previously announced labor support for Beck.“Teachers and social workers see every day what happens when families are stretched by healthcare costs, housing costs and an economy that isn't working equally well for everyone,” Beck said.“Those are the same concerns I hear from people throughout the 5th District.”“My campaign comes back to three things: lower costs, good jobs and better healthcare. Those aren't partisan needs. They're Wisconsin needs.”Beck is challenging Republican incumbent Scott Fitzgerald in the November 3 general election.About AndyAndy Beck is the Democratic Candidate on the ballot for Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District in November. Born and raised in Milwaukee, his family roots run deep in Wisconsin's working-class community. He is a proud graduate of Milwaukee Public Schools and comes from a family of union members, including his father, grandfather, and uncle. Andy earned his undergraduate degree from UW-Stout and later completed graduate studies at Cardinal Stritch University. His career spans hospitality management, healthcare, and product development at GE Healthcare, giving him experience across service, clinical, and corporate environments. Throughout his life, Andy has remained committed to the rights of working people and the role of unions in building fair and equitable workplaces. He is running for Congress to fight corruption and champion the needs of Wisconsin residents. For more information, visit .

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NEA and NASW-PACE Back Andy Beck in Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District News Provided By Beck for Congress September 30, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Politics, U.S. Politics



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