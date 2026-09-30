Revivehealth Marks Next Phase Of Its Healthcare AI Investment With Innovation Hub Ribbon Cutting

Revive employees and leaders join local officials to cut the ribbon at Revive's new Innovation Hub in Somerville, Massachusetts, on September 23, 2026.

From left: Amanda Brown, Pete Kamm, Kathy Pham, Rachel Nadkarni, Jeanne LeClair, and Gary Douville, at the ribbon-cutting for Revive's Innovation Hub in Somerville, Massachusetts.

ReviveHealth, Inc.

Local leaders and businesses join Revive as its Massachusetts-based team advances AI, engineering, and connected healthcare capabilities

- Pete Kamm, VP of Engineering at ReviveSOMERVILLE, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ReviveHealth, Inc. (Revive), the leading integrated whole-person healthcare platform serving employers and their workforces, marked the next phase of its Healthcare AI investment this week with the official ribbon-cutting of its Innovation Hub in Somerville, Massachusetts.The September 23 event brought together Revive employees and leaders with Rachel Nadkarni from the City of Somerville Economic Development Team, representing the Somerville Mayor's Office, and Jeanne LeClair, Chief Business Officer at the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, representing the Massachusetts Governor's Office, to recognize the Hub's role in advancing Revive's AI and technology capabilities and its growing presence in Massachusetts' healthcare and innovation ecosystem.Revive first announced the Innovation Hub in April as a collaborative center bringing together product, engineering, data, and AI expertise. Since then, the company has expanded its Boston-area innovation team, appointed Kathy Pham as Head of AI, and continued building AI capabilities directly into its connected care platform with the launch of Ask Revive.That work is already moving from strategy into the member experience. On September 22, Revive launched Ask Revive, an AI-powered assistant built directly into the Revive platform to help members understand their benefits and care options, find the right care, and take the next step. Ask Revive is grounded in Revive's responsible AI principles with clinical oversight, validated information, and clear boundaries for when human judgment is needed.The Innovation Hub brings together expertise across AI, product, platform engineering, data, and healthcare innovation. The team is focused on applying AI to real-world healthcare challenges, including care navigation, member engagement, clinician and care team support, operational intelligence, and continuity across the care journey."AI arrived in healthcare with a lot of noise, and much of what gets announced is a solution looking for a problem," said Pete Kamm, Head of Engineering. "The useful version is quieter: a member describing a symptom at three in the morning who gets real information instead of a phone tree, or a clinician who gets an hour of documentation back and spends it on patient care. Building that takes people who understand the technology deeply enough to be skeptical of it, and who care enough about the outcome to sweat the parts nobody sees. That's the team we've built in Somerville.""Telemedicine was born from Boston gridlock - in 1968, a doctor at Mass General ran a two-way link to Logan Airport rather than sit in the Sumner Tunnel," said Kathy Pham, Head of AI. "Massachusetts has been solving for access ever since, and was the first state in the country to make telehealth payment parity for behavioral health permanent. Opening our whole-person virtual care health tech office here is a decision to build in the place that has been doing healthcare the longest and best.""Companies have choices about where they build, and we're proud that Revive chose Massachusetts," said Jeanne LeClair, Chief Business Officer, Massachusetts Life Sciences. "Through the Mass Leads Act, the Commonwealth is investing a billion dollars in the corners of this ecosystem with the most promise for economic impact and better health outcomes globally - and innovation in how care is delivered and accessed is squarely among them. Revive's new hub in Somerville is exactly the kind of partnership between industry, the City, and the Commonwealth that we want more of."The ribbon-cutting comes as Revive continues to expand the role of AI across its integrated whole-person care model, with the Somerville team now central to how that work gets built. As Ask Revive rolls out to members and the Innovation Hub grows, Revive expects AI to play an increasing role in how members navigate care, connect with providers, and manage their health day to day.About ReviveHealth, Inc.ReviveHealth, Inc. (Revive) is an integrated whole-person care company delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality care for employers and their workforces. Through a subscription-based model, Revive connects primary care, urgent care, mental health services, weight health, pharmacy services, and wellness support into one coordinated experience. Designed to complement traditional insurance, Revive helps employers simplify benefits while improving access, outcomes, and cost predictability.Media Contact:

Anthony Brown

ReviveHealth, Inc.

+1 888-220-6650

email us here

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ReviveHealth Marks Next Phase of Its Healthcare AI Investment with Innovation Hub Ribbon Cutting News Provided By ReviveHealth, Inc. September 30, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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