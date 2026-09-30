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Snowflake to showcase how enterprises are shifting from AI experimentation to production at AI Everything Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE. 30 September 2026 – Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, will participate in AI Everything Abu Dhabi, taking place on 6–7 October 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Under its “AI for Business” theme, Snowflake will demonstrate how enterprises can shift from AI pilots to building successful AI deployments at scale by using a foundation of trusted, governed data, with capabilities that help business users act on information and empower developers to build applications, agents and data workflows.
Abu Dhabi's ambition to become the world's first fully AI-native government by 2027 reflects the scale of AI investment taking place across the emirate. As organisations across the region move from experimenting with AI to deploying it more widely, the quality, governance and accessibility of the underlying enterprise data become increasingly important. Snowflake's demonstrations at AI Everything will show how these foundations translate into practical business workflows.
That approach starts with a data strategy that addresses disconnected information, unaligned business context and poor data quality before they undermine AI outputs. Snowflake brings AI, applications and analytics to governed enterprise data, with business definitions and policies to ensure AI provides accurate answers that align to the business.
Snowflake CoWork gives business users a personal work agent to ask questions in natural language, understand the answers and take action, and is used by over 5,000 customers. It works across structured data, such as business records, and unstructured information, such as documents, helping employees automate routine tasks and make informed decisions within approved access policies.
Snowflake CoCo is a data-native coding agent for developers and technical teams and is already used by 9,000+ customers. It uses natural-language prompts to help build applications and workflows, including data pipelines that prepare and move information between systems.
Ahmed Hafez, Director, Solution Engineering for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Snowflake, said, “The UAE’s investment in AI and digital infrastructure makes it a key market for Snowflake’s growth. PwC’s 2026 CEO Survey found only 27% of surveyed UAE CEOs said their most-used AI tool had access to all their organisation’s documents and data. Our participation at AI Everything Abu Dhabi reflects a long-term regional commitment to helping customers close that gap through Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. By providing a governed data platform, we are enabling organisations to build practical AI services that support the competitiveness goals of the UAE National Strategy for AI 2031.”
Visitors are invited to Stand H4-B1, Hall 4, to experience the CoWork and CoCo demonstrations and discuss practical opportunities for AI in their organisations with Snowflake’s subject matter experts. At the booth, visitors will also have the opportunity to meet with partners, to explore their enterprise requirements, such as data readiness, integration and deployment, and developing AI projects.
Abu Dhabi's ambition to become the world's first fully AI-native government by 2027 reflects the scale of AI investment taking place across the emirate. As organisations across the region move from experimenting with AI to deploying it more widely, the quality, governance and accessibility of the underlying enterprise data become increasingly important. Snowflake's demonstrations at AI Everything will show how these foundations translate into practical business workflows.
That approach starts with a data strategy that addresses disconnected information, unaligned business context and poor data quality before they undermine AI outputs. Snowflake brings AI, applications and analytics to governed enterprise data, with business definitions and policies to ensure AI provides accurate answers that align to the business.
Snowflake CoWork gives business users a personal work agent to ask questions in natural language, understand the answers and take action, and is used by over 5,000 customers. It works across structured data, such as business records, and unstructured information, such as documents, helping employees automate routine tasks and make informed decisions within approved access policies.
Snowflake CoCo is a data-native coding agent for developers and technical teams and is already used by 9,000+ customers. It uses natural-language prompts to help build applications and workflows, including data pipelines that prepare and move information between systems.
Ahmed Hafez, Director, Solution Engineering for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Snowflake, said, “The UAE’s investment in AI and digital infrastructure makes it a key market for Snowflake’s growth. PwC’s 2026 CEO Survey found only 27% of surveyed UAE CEOs said their most-used AI tool had access to all their organisation’s documents and data. Our participation at AI Everything Abu Dhabi reflects a long-term regional commitment to helping customers close that gap through Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. By providing a governed data platform, we are enabling organisations to build practical AI services that support the competitiveness goals of the UAE National Strategy for AI 2031.”
Visitors are invited to Stand H4-B1, Hall 4, to experience the CoWork and CoCo demonstrations and discuss practical opportunities for AI in their organisations with Snowflake’s subject matter experts. At the booth, visitors will also have the opportunity to meet with partners, to explore their enterprise requirements, such as data readiness, integration and deployment, and developing AI projects.
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